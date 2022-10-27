Homicide: Unit Block of Atlantic Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the Unit block of Atlantic Street, Southwest.

At approximately 9:04 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious child. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male who was unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed. As a result, the OCME determined the cause of death to be complications of inflicted trauma and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 2-year-old Mars Jones, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.