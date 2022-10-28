Epoxy Coatings Market Size Expected to Reach US$30.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Excessive use of water-borne coatings in building and construction and transportation will drive the growth of the epoxy coatings market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the epoxy coatings market size is forecast to reach US$30.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Properties of epoxy coatings are versatile owing to which it is increasingly being used in various end-use industries. Globally, with the rising building and construction industry, the demand for commercial epoxy coatings in industrial flooring applications is also estimated to rise. The opportunity for epoxy coatings in the future lies with its introduction as epoxies with minimal or no VOC emissions. Such outstanding properties of epoxy coatings are predicted to fuel the epoxy coatings industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the epoxy coatings market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific region dominates the epoxy coatings market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the construction industry. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), till December 2020, FDI in the construction industry stood at US$ 23.99 billion.

The rising adoption of powder-based epoxy coating technology due to its low pollution and non-volatile organic compound emission properties is estimated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

The increasing demand for water-borne coatings in various industries with properties such as high mechanical strength and toughness with electrical and thermal properties will drive the growth of the epoxy coatings market in the forecast period.

Increasing difficulties in the application process of the epoxy floor coatings is anticipated to create challenges for the growth of the epoxy coatings market in the projected period.



Segmental Analysis:

Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The powder-based segment held the largest share in the epoxy coatings market in 2020. Powder-based epoxy coatings offer superior performance and are also economical for applications that require high abrasion resistance and hardness.

Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Substrate: Concrete substrate held the largest share in the epoxy coatings market in 2020. Epoxy floor coatings are used over concrete substrates due to their impact resistance, hardness, and durable properties. Since the building and construction activities are booming rapidly with industrial flooring as the major application in it, the demand for epoxy coating on the concrete substrate is also set to rise. Thus, increased usage of epoxy coatings on the concrete substrate will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The flooring segment held the largest share in the epoxy coatings market in 2020. Epoxy coatings are majorly used to provide extreme toughness, quick-drying, and abrasion resistance to the floors.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the epoxy coatings industry are -

1. BASF

2. Axalta Coating Systems

3. Berger Paints India Limited

4. Kansai Paint Company Limited

5. AkzoNobel N.V.



