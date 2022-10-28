Pharmyka inks collaborations with UK based global Pharma logistic company to boost AI Powered Supply Chain Solutions
Pharmyka General Trading LLC has entered into a collaboration & partnerships to develop an AI-powered continuous manufacturing platform for (APIs)
The AI technology provided by the London based global supply chain management company will help Pharmyka to make strong inroads into the key markets”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmyka,the holding company of PGIL, a leading distribution company Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has Four verticals Pharmaceutical trading , Distribution and Sustainable Water Solutions, Agro Products and Supplying of Wide Range of Metal Scrap has entered into a strategic partnership with a leading UK based Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply chain management company to boost AI Powered Supply Chain Solutions for its wide ranging product portfolios. The partnership & collaborations is in line with our global ambition to capture the untapped markets through IT enabled supply chain management.
— Dr Varun Kamat
Incorporated in the year 2007, Pharmyka is one of the fastest growing global business conglometer with a successful track record as a trusted & reliable business enterprise in key segments such as Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Mining, Healthcare, Food and Agriculture, Technology and Solutions, IT & ITES etc. The journey of PGIL since last 15 years has been remarkable & over these years has expanded and diversified into development and implementation of complex infrastructure projects in healthcare, mining, pharmaceuticals etc. Over the years, PGIL has brought financial muscle, competence, scale and commitment to high-impact projects around the world. PGIL has earned an enviable equity in big-ticket projects in the domains of Energy, Water & Sanitation, Healthcare, Housing, Construction, Equipment Solutions, Mining and Agriculture. With a reputed Board leadership & highly dedicated experienced professional team, we make business simple & flawless.
The AI technology provided by the London based global supply chain management company will help Pharmyka to make strong inroads into the key markets in African & CIS countries said the young dynamic Dr. Varun Kamat, Managing Director of dubai based Pharmyka General Trading LLC. In addition to upgrades in manufacturing automation and IT across its entire network, Pharmyka will be undertaking training of its professional employees to cater to the growing demands for the pharmaceuticals & medical products to the semi regulated markets. We believe in technologies like AI as key enablers for manufacturing excellence. We are excited about the collaboration to demonstrate that digitally enabled smart manufacturing of APIs will be more competitive than offshore imports. Pharmyka is the fastest growing international trading company with a demonstrated leadership in pharmaceuticals, Medical Products & our aim is to deliver quality niche products to the clients with our IT enabled supply chain management”.
Pharmyka General Trading LLC
Pharmyka, is a leading distribution company Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has Four verticals Pharmaceutical trading , Distribution and Sustainable Water Solutions, Agro Products and Supplying of Wide Range of Metal Scrap . In the pharmaceutical vertical, Pharmyka supply a comprehensive range of Pharmaceutical and medical products from over 30 Multinational companies in the Healthcare field. With an extensive product portfolio, the company has a decent share of the healthcare market covering various private sectors. The company has offices and warehousing facilities in Dubai. Backed with the highly efficient distribution network, we offer solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers which include drug registration, distribution, inventory control, sales, marketing, and product promotions. We are fully equipped with proper storage facilities, Cold Chain facilities, and temperature-controlled delivery vehicles to confirm Good Storage Distribution Practices for pharmaceutical products (GS&DP, GDP) and also cater to our customer requirements on time. Our commitment to our customers is fulfilled with a guarantee of quality products and services We are continuously adding products and services for our valued customers. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare have been the key and initial focus of the company. Pharmyka is also into sustainable water solutions, AirOWater, which is producing water from the air. AirOWater is the world's #1 Water generator made using green technology that harvests water from the humidity in the air. The water is completely untouched by contaminants such as pesticides and heavy metals present in the ground or the water that is supplied by pipes
