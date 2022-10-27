Submit Release
Meeting of the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment

RUSSIA, October 27 - Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we are holding a regular meeting of the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment. We will discuss the possibility of approving new deals involving Russian strategic enterprises.

Despite the external sanctions, Russian companies’ assets continue to be of interest to foreign investors who are ready for honest and constructive cooperation. Russia is always open to this.

We have every opportunity for such mutually beneficial work. A comfortable business environment has been created in Russia for both Russian and foreign businesses that have been able to adapt to the new realities. We are ready to support private entrepreneurial initiatives. We have clear rules for doing business, including those relating to taxation. Russia has one of the most reliable energy systems in the world, which gives us serious competitive advantages for the development of industry and other key sectors, especially amid the global energy crisis.

The current agenda includes a number of applications for our consideration. Our conversation will generally focus on projects in significant industries such as mining, transport, cargo transshipment in ports, and commercial fishing.

Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Maxim Shaskolsky will deliver a report. He will speak about the results of reviewing the previously received applications, primarily in terms of ensuring our national interests and their potential impact on specific industries and overall economic performance.

