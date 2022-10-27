Alexei Overchuk meets with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

RUSSIA, October 27 - Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On 27 October 2022, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk during his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. They discussed strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The sides said they were satisfied with the dynamic development of relations under agreements reached between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as current economic cooperation, including in the transport and logistics sphere. They noted progress in all areas of cooperation, as well as expanded Russian-Azerbaijani trade volumes. The parties exchanged views on the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and discussed the activities of the Trilateral Working Group co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shakhin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk. During their talks, the high officials reviewed other issues of mutual interest to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

