Alexei Overchuk meets with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On 27 October 2022, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei
Overchuk during his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. They discussed
strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
The sides said they were satisfied with the dynamic development of
relations under agreements reached between the presidents of the Russian
Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as current economic
cooperation, including in the transport and logistics sphere. They noted
progress in all areas of cooperation, as well as expanded Russian-Azerbaijani
trade volumes.
The parties exchanged views on the development of the International North-South
Transport Corridor and discussed the activities of the Trilateral Working Group
co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shakhin Mustafayev,
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy
Prime Minister
of
the Russian Federation Alexei
Overchuk.
During their talks, the high officials reviewed other issues of mutual
interest to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
