Regulated Child Care Facilities In Saskatchewan Will Benefit From New Change Management Grant

CANADA, October 27 - Released on October 27, 2022

The governments of Saskatchewan and Canada are releasing a one-time change management grant for regulated child care facilities. This grant will help child care homes and centres adapt to new requirements and changes in the sector brought about by the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement providing nearly $1.1 billion in federal funding aimed at transforming early learning and child care in Saskatchewan. The Change Management Grant represents an investment of $3 million to support child care facilities to adjust to these changes.

The Change Management Grant is a flexible grant that will be available effective immediately and calculated at a rate of $200 per regulated child care space. Child care home and centre providers can use the funds at their discretion to adapt to changes emerging from the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. Among other possibilities, grant money could be used to learn new computer skills, upgrade computer software or hardware or acquire training in administration.

"We know, as we work to grow and revamp early learning and child care in Saskatchewan, that child care homes and centres are working hard to adjust to the changes in the sector," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "This grant is about providing support to help child care facilities continue to provide excellent care for our youngest learners across the province."

Earlier this year, the province announced that beginning September 1, 2022, parent fees for regulated child care will be reduced by an average of 70 per cent compared to March 2021 levels. The Change Management Grant will help with the work needed to implement additional parent fee reductions, among other aspects of child care administration. Regulated Saskatchewan child care centres and home providers can expect to receive more information and application forms for the Change Management Grant on October 27, 2022.

"We want the best possible outcome for all children in Canada," Canada's Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould said. "As work is being done to improve child care in Saskatchewan, this grant is key to ensuring child care providers have the support and flexibility needed to fully take advantage of these changes and help us grow the sector across the province."

Since entering into the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement in August 2021, the province has been working towards transformative change in the early learning and child care sector, focused on the principles of accessibility, quality, inclusion and affordability.

“Innovation in Early Learning Child Care is critical when we think about system building,” Executive Director of Preston Early Learning Lisa Leibel said. “This one-time grant will allow organizations to be agile while building capacity to manage administrative challenges, professional learning, parent engagement, and the recruitment & retention of Early Childhood Educators. This is a crucial transformational time for stakeholders when it comes to growing a system that values families & recognizes the importance of Educators, the early years, and how we best serve our youngest citizens.”

The 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement can be found at www.canada.ca/en/early-learning-child-care-agreement/agreements-provinces-territories/saskatchewan-canada-wide-2021.html.

-30-

