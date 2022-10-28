Government Announces New Crown Corporation Changes To The Structure Of Lotteries And Gaming

CANADA, October 28 - Released on October 27, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan will soon be establishing a new commercial crown corporation to handle lotteries and gaming in the province. Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) is expected to launch on April 1, 2023, consolidating the management oversight for casinos, VLTs, lotteries and online gaming.

As part of the new crown corporation, the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation will be reconfigured as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LGS, while continuing to operate Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw. Management of the VLT program will move from Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to LGS, as well as online gaming from SaskGaming. Lotteries will continue to be operated by SaskLotteries (SaskSport) and Western Canada Lottery Corporation but overseen by LGS. SIGA will continue to operate its casinos with oversight moving from SLGA to LGS.

Regulation of lotteries will be transferred to SLGA to amalgamate regulatory oversight for the province's gaming activities. SLGA will continue to license charitable gaming.

"Creating a new Crown corporation to oversee lotteries and gaming management allows Saskatchewan to have a single view of the sector while maintaining separate, highly competitive business lines," Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan said. "This will be increasingly important as digital gaming changes the lotteries, gaming and entertainment landscape in the province."

LGS will not make changes to the province's gaming and lottery operators and all beneficiaries of net gaming and lottery income will remain unchanged.

"Separating management and regulatory functions for the lotteries and gaming sector aligns with gaming best practices," Minister Responsible for SLGA Lori Carr said. "These changes will ensure SLGA is operating as an independent regulator of the sector in the province."

"This is an important step to ensure the success of the entire industry in our province well into the future," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With these structural changes taking place, I am pleased that lotteries proceeds will continue to support sport, culture, recreation and community groups right across Saskatchewan."

