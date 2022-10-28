Transformer Oil Market worth US$3.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing wind energy projects for power generation expected to propel the growth of the transformer oil market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the transformer oil market size is forecast to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing end-use industries such as transmission and distribution, railways & metros, power generation, industrial, residential & commercial and others, are driving the growth of the transformer oil market industry. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in the usage of railways and metros all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the transformer oil market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15163/transformer-oil-market.html



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the transformer oil market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Transformer Oil Market owing to the increasing investments in the power generation industry. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in March 2021, Actis LLP, a private equity firm, invested US$ 850 million to build two green energy power plants in India.

Rapidly rising demand for Transformer Oil in the green power generation sector, for cooling and lubrication application, has driven the growth of the transformer oil market.

The increasing demand for Transformer Oil in the railway sector, due to its usage to protect the damage to the electrical equipment, has been a critical factor driving the transformer oil market growth in the upcoming years.

However, the increasing adoption of renewable and green technologies can hinder the growth of the transformer oil industry.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15163



Segmental Analysis:

Transformer Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Application: The transformers segment held a significant Transformer Oil Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Transformer Oil Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry: The transmission and distribution industry held a significant Transformer Oil Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth in industrialization and urbanization, along with the growing population, is increasing the electricity demand, therefore, the requirement for the expansion of the transmission and distribution network is increasing. The expansion of the transmission and distribution lines is estimated to increase the demand for electrical equipment, resulting in the growing demand for the transformer oil, for cooling and lubricating the electrical equipment.

Transformer Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Transformer Oil Market share by 44% in the year 2021, due to the increasing requirement for transformer oil in developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan and other countries. Rising demand for switch gears, transformers, reactors, circuit breakers, generators, coolants and others are expected to drive the transformer oil market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the transformer oil industry are -

1. Nynas AB

2. Ergon Inc.

3. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

4. Apar Industries Limited

5. Royal Dutch Shell



Click on the following link to buy the transformer oil market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15163



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Transformer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18180/transformer-market.html

B. Instrument Transformers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Instrument-Transformers-Market-Research-504763

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

