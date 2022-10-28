Proactive news headlines including Xantippe Resources, Green Technology Metals, Poseidon Nickel and Ionic Rare Earths

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF), which is prospecting for lithium in Argentina’s Catamarca province along the prime lithium salar belt, has been given a “long” rating from Hallgarten and Company in initial coverage from the brokers. Click here

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) has unearthed zones of high-grade lithium in an inaugural drilling campaign at the McCombe prospect of the Root Lithium Project, which uncovered broad, continuous intersections of lithium-bearing spodumene from surface to about 100 metres of depth. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has secured a $180,000 grant from the West Australian state government to hunt for nickel sulphides at the Western Ultramafic Unit of its Lake Johnston Project in Kalgoorlie. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and its subsidiary TinyTap, a leading platform for user-generated educational games, today announced the launch of Publisher non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Click here

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) has secured an overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating of ‘BB’ from Digbee ESG for its corporate and development activities surrounding the Makuutu Rare Earth Project in Uganda. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) acquisition target Green Critical Metals (GCM) has advanced its strategy to expand the McIntosh Graphite Project’s mineral resource with extensive field mapping and sampling, successfully identifying outcropping graphite in seven target areas. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has struck visible copper at the Comet target at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) of Botswana, raising its economic potential significantly. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has maintained its ‘first mover status’ for export of green hydrogen from its proposed Tiwi H2 project, situated on the Tiwi Islands in the Northern Territory. Click here

