Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,366 in the last 365 days.

Czech Republic’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I join the people of the Czech Republic in honoring the foundation of an independent, democratic Czechoslovak state 104 years ago.

We greatly appreciate the Czech Republic’s principled leadership during the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Thank you for using the platform of the presidency to support Ukraine, hold Russia accountable, and strengthen transatlantic cohesion. The generosity of the Czech people is remarkable as you stand with and support the people of Ukraine, an echo of your own fight for freedom before 1989.

As trusted friends, partners, and Allies, the United States values the close coordination between our countries and I look forward to the continued growth of our bilateral relationship.

You just read:

Czech Republic’s National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.