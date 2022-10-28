Czech Republic’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I join the people of the Czech Republic in honoring the foundation of an independent, democratic Czechoslovak state 104 years ago.

We greatly appreciate the Czech Republic’s principled leadership during the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Thank you for using the platform of the presidency to support Ukraine, hold Russia accountable, and strengthen transatlantic cohesion. The generosity of the Czech people is remarkable as you stand with and support the people of Ukraine, an echo of your own fight for freedom before 1989.

As trusted friends, partners, and Allies, the United States values the close coordination between our countries and I look forward to the continued growth of our bilateral relationship.