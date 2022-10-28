Flow Meter Market Size Expected to Reach $7.1 Billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flow Meter Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Flow Meter for Mining and Mineral Processing Applications.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flow Meter Market is poised to reach $7.1 billion by 2026, advancing at CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Flow Meters are used for measuring liquids or liquid slurries and works on Faraday’s Law of Electromagnetic Induction to determine the velocity of liquids in a pipe. The demand for Flow Meter increases in recent years across various industries such as mining, oil & gas and so on to monitor specific pipeline using vortex shedding and hydrodynamics among others to ensure optimal functionality, and act as a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries need high sanitation, thus various differential pressure, positive displacement and variable area flowmeters are incorporated to obtain the desired outcome, boosting the demand for Flow Meters. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The top companies in the Flow Meter Market are Emerson Electric Co, Endress + Hausan AG, ABB Ltd, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, Badge Meter Inc, General Electric Co, McCrometer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Toshiba Corporation and Siemens AG.

2. Water & wastewater treatment is analyzed to hold highest share at CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to wide range of applications.

3. APAC dominated the Flow Meter in 2020 with a share in excess of 36%, owing to growing water management plants.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The In Line Flow Meter Market dominated the segment with a share of 46.2% in 2020. Many countries are facing water scarcity issues, thus pushing the countries to invest in water sustainable projects.

2. The Flow Meter Market is segmented into Water & wastewater treatment, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal & Mining and Others. Water & wastewater treatment in Flow Meter segment is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. APAC dominated the Flow Meter Market by a market share of more than 34% in 2020, owing to increasing water and wastewater management plants. Increasing population and water scarcity issues are the primary factors that lead to the rise of growing water management plants, thereby boosting the demand of Flow Meters.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flow Meter industry are -

1. Emerson Electric Co

2. Endress + Hausan AG

3. ABB Ltd

4. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

5. Badge Meter Inc

