Flow Meter Market Size Expected to Reach $7.1 Billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Flow Meter Market

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flow Meter Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Flow Meter for Mining and Mineral Processing Applications.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flow Meter Market is poised to reach $7.1 billion by 2026, advancing at CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Flow Meters are used for measuring liquids or liquid slurries and works on Faraday’s Law of Electromagnetic Induction to determine the velocity of liquids in a pipe. The demand for Flow Meter increases in recent years across various industries such as mining, oil & gas and so on to monitor specific pipeline using vortex shedding and hydrodynamics among others to ensure optimal functionality, and act as a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries need high sanitation, thus various differential pressure, positive displacement and variable area flowmeters are incorporated to obtain the desired outcome, boosting the demand for Flow Meters. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19526/flow-metering-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. The top companies in the Flow Meter Market are Emerson Electric Co, Endress + Hausan AG, ABB Ltd, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, Badge Meter Inc, General Electric Co, McCrometer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Toshiba Corporation and Siemens AG.

2. Water & wastewater treatment is analyzed to hold highest share at CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to wide range of applications.

3. APAC dominated the Flow Meter in 2020 with a share in excess of 36%, owing to growing water management plants.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19526

Segmental Analysis:

1. The In Line Flow Meter Market dominated the segment with a share of 46.2% in 2020. Many countries are facing water scarcity issues, thus pushing the countries to invest in water sustainable projects.

2. The Flow Meter Market is segmented into Water & wastewater treatment, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal & Mining and Others. Water & wastewater treatment in Flow Meter segment is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. APAC dominated the Flow Meter Market by a market share of more than 34% in 2020, owing to increasing water and wastewater management plants. Increasing population and water scarcity issues are the primary factors that lead to the rise of growing water management plants, thereby boosting the demand of Flow Meters.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flow Meter industry are -

1. Emerson Electric Co

2. Endress + Hausan AG

3. ABB Ltd

4. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

5. Badge Meter Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Flow Meter Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19526

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Flow Sensors Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/191/Flow-Sensors-Market-Forecast.html

B. Brazil Flow Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18619/brazil-flow-sensor-market.html

Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Flow Meter Market Size Expected to Reach $7.1 Billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538 venkat@industryarc.com
Company/Organization
IndustryARC

,
United States
+1 614-588-8538
Visit Newsroom
About

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

About IndustryARC

More From This Author
Static transfer switch Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC
Water Purification System Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC
Steam Boiler Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC
View All Stories From This Author