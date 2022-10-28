Water Treatment Equipment Market Size to Hit US$45.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% (2021-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for Fresh Water with Rapid Industrialization will drive the Water Treatment Equipment Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Water Treatment Equipment Market size is forecast to reach US$45.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Water is an essential constituent in the food and beverage industry. It is being used for cleaning raw materials and for the formulation of food and beverage products. Water scarcity and rising demand for water are increasing the demand for cost-effective water treatment technologies including reverse osmosis, Dissolved air flotation, Lime softening and Ion exchange. Increased efforts from regulatory bodies to conserve and recycle water is also contributing to the growth of this market. In the food and beverage industry, water treatment systems are used to help achieve sustainable and clean drinking water as well as to manage wastewater. The water treatment industry in has been severely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year 2020, manpower shortages, resource scarcity, logistical constraints, and other factors have hampered the U.S. water treatment industry's expansion significantly. However, after the COVID-19 havoc in the year 2020, the emergence of the new normal condition in the U.S is anticipated to drive the growth of the water treatment market in the upcoming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Rapidly depleting freshwater resources and increasing wastewater complexities in U.S. is estimated to drive the demand for water and wastewater treatment technologies and raise the growth of the Water Treatment Equipment market in the forecast period.

2. Increasing demand for water treatment in the food and beverage industry to remove bacteria, brine and other contaminants, is a major factor driving the water treatment systems market.

3 The high cost of water treatment equipment is a major factor limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

By region, Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the Water Treatment Systems Market, in 2021.

1. The reverse osmosis systems segment is the fastest growing and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the increasing use of reverse osmosis in the food industry to remove bacteria and brine in meat, or for alcohol removal from spirits.

2. Chemical process held the largest share at 49.6% in the Water Treatment Equipment market in 2021. To speed up disinfection, chemicals are utilized in a variety of processes during water treatment.

3. APAC accounts for 35.1% of the Water Treatment Systems Market share by region. The increasing population along with the growing demand for fresh drinking water is a major factor propelling its market growth. Also, growing health concerns and strict government regulations to purify water from cleaning raw materials to implementing recipes is a major factor driving the market in that region.

The top 5 players in the Water Treatment Equipment industry are -

1. Evoqua

2. Carus Corporation

3. BASF

4. A. O. Smith Corporation

5. Chemours Co.

