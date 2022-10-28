Data Center Cooling Market | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth in Future

Data Center Cooling Market

The growing demand for energy-efficient data centers along with planned future investments are expected to create avenues for future growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market.

However, the need for specialized infrastructure and high investment costs and cooling challenges during power outages restrain the market. Moreover, the advent of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and the growing need for modular data center cooling approaches are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

According to the report, the global data center cooling market was pegged at $10.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $27.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

• The data center cooling market has undergone significant revenue growth, as the requirements from sectors such as financial institutions, telecom operators, and other services have increased.

• As a result of the lockdown, furthermore, the demand to create and manage unstaffed data centers has increased.

Room-based cooling dominated the overall data center cooling market share in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as it provides effective cooling at less cost. Furthermore, room-based cooling is anticipated to maintain a large market share owing to the least use of pipes and ducts compared to other cooling types. Conversely, air conditioners and other air-based cooling circulate air to maintain the temperature in data centers within the permissible limit. Therefore, room-based cooling is gaining ground due to its energy-efficient cooling.

Based on components, the solution segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global data center cooling market. The increase in adoption of data center cooling as it offers, energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions drive the segment growth. In addition, stringent environmental safety rules imposed by various governments further augment the growth of this segment.

However, the services segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Data centers are required to be maintained by trained professionals to keep efficiency intact. Moreover, the rapid growth in data centers, service providers for services such as installation & deployment, support & maintenance, and consulting for data center cooling further drive the growth of the segment.

Based on type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing nearly half of the global data center cooling market, owing to less capital cost as requirement of number of piping and cooling units are less. However, the rack-based cooling segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.4% through 2027, owing to extreme density capability of rack-based cooling. In addition, rack-based cooling reduces airflow path length of CRAH fan resulting in increased operational efficiency along with energy efficiency.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global data center cooling market, and would lead the trail by 2027. North America is the world's biggest hub for software companies and offers data storage facilities worldwide. Therefore, with growth in number of data centers, requirement for cooling systems is also expected to increase to maintain HVAC level of data centers and support data center operations.

However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. China & India has a tremendous potential for growth in the data center cooling market, due to rapid industrialization. Furthermore, increase in number of data centers boosts the data center cooling market in this region.

The global data center cooling market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

