New Haven Barracks / DUI-D

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B5003366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 at 1913 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS:





-DUI #1 (DRUGS)





ACCUSED: Brian Maccione

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/22 at approximately at 1913 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on the shoulder portion of US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester. Troopers of the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of US Route 7 & Fern Lake Rd. and identified the operator as Brian Maccione (39) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking to Maccione, Trooper observed indicators of impairment and Maccione was screened for DUI. Maccione was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).



Maccione was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes and Brandon Police Departments.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.