Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Visit to Jakarta for the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting 27 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAFMM) in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Myanmar and expressed deep regret over the loss of lives from the recent airstrikes in Kachin State. Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s deep disappointment at the lack of progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, the escalation of violence and the worsening situation on the ground.

Minister Balakrishnan continued to urge the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, including granting the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar access to all stakeholders and facilitating the swift, equitable and transparent distribution of humanitarian assistance to all in need, without discrimination. He reaffirmed the need for ASEAN to engage all stakeholders in Myanmar soon and called for constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people of Myanmar.

The Foreign Ministers agreed to continue discussions on recommendations to be proposed to the ASEAN Leaders at the Summits in November 2022.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 OCTOBER 2022

Photo Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, 27 October 2022

Photo Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

