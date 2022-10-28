Submit Release
Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Arch Capital Group Ltd ACGL will replace Twitter Inc. TWTR in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1. Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.
  • RXO Inc. RXO will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1, replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc. BFH which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 2. Bread Financial Holdings will replace Unifi Inc UFI in the S&P SmallCap 600 on that date. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. XPO is spinning off RXO in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 1. XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post the spin-off transaction. Bread Financial Holdings is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and Unifi is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 1, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Arch Capital Group

ACGL

Financials

S&P 500

Deletion

Twitter

TWTR

Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

RXO

RXO

Industrials

Nov 2, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Bread Financial Holdings

BFH

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bread Financial Holdings

BFH

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Unifi

UFI

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

