VXI COO Jared Morrison Wins Asia CEO Awards Expatriate Executive of the Year

VXI Global Solutions COO Jared Morrisson bags the Expatriate Executive of the Year award in the 13th Asia CEO Awards.

MANILA, Philippines (PRWEB) October 28, 2022

Jared Morrison, COO of VXI Global Solutions was recognized with the Expatriate Executive of the Year award in the recent 13th Asia CEO Awards last October 11, 2022, at the Manila Marriott Hotel. Over 400 nominations were received and reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Philippines for this year's event.

"It's been a real honor and privilege to have a front-row seat to the birth of the industry, the creation of the young middle class of professionals, and the development of an economy," said Morrison in his acceptance speech. "More than that, it's been a privilege to work with many incredible Filipinos over the years."

The criteria for judging that Morrison won include Management Achievement, Financial Contribution, Recognition, Pioneering Achievements, Social Commitment, and Cultural Integration.

In a post-event interview, Morrison expressed his viewpoint about the Philippines becoming a premiere destination for global enterprises. "Continued investment in infrastructure and the talent in the Philippines, which has a ton of potential, must be continued to be put on the world stage," he said. "Results matter, and as the world sees what's possible from the Philippines, then there will be more investment and opportunities coming to it."

Morrison also provided his best advice for aspiring leaders: "It is not about you; it is about the people that you serve and the people that you lead. Servant leadership is one of the best things that one can learn as a young leader. You are not the boss—you are there to lead, to serve, and to help them become the best version of themselves."

Aside from winning the Expatriate Executive of the Year award, VXI is also in the Circle of Excellence for the following categories: Global Filipino Executive of the Year for SVP and Country Manager Eppie Titong, Executive Leadership Team of the Year, Top Employer of the Year, Service Excellence Company of the Year, and Wellness Company of the Year.

The Asia CEO Awards is the largest business awards event in the Philippines and one of the largest events of its kind in the Asia Pacific region. It brings together the senior leadership of the country to recognize the accomplishments of individuals and organizations that have done the most to develop the economic capacity of the Philippines. Members of the Board of Judges, a group of prominent leaders from the private and public sectors, receive nominations for organizations and people they believe demonstrated outstanding leadership achievement in various awards categories. It also promotes the Philippines as the premier business destination for global enterprises. The event is considered a must-attend occasion for business leaders active across the region. Please visit asia-ceo-awards.org for more information.

