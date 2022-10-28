Driving Outcomes in Medical Affairs — Leveraging Technology to Identify Successful MSL-KOL Relationships, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to leverage technology to identify successful medical science liaison-key opinion leader (MSL-KOL) relationships. The featured speakers will review available practices, tools, and technologies to enhance quality MSL-KOL engagements. Attendees will appreciate the difference between quantity of engagements and quality engagements.

TORONTO (PRWEB) October 27, 2022

The right key opinion leader or KOL identification — with whom medical science liaisons (MSL) communicate and engage — can transform the effectiveness of the medical affairs and field medical teams. The MSL-KOL relationship can be crucial to successful patient outcomes.

"Medical Affairs teams are critically seeking better ways to communicate their value," says Tim Mikhelashvili, CEO & Co-Founder, Amedea Pharma.

"The focus of their value proposition is shifting towards patient outcomes and the patient journey through all of their activities," Mikhelashvili explains. "As a result, the MSL (medical science liaison) value is now best expressed not only in the data they collect and communicate, but primarily in the context of the data they are able to capture and translate clinically."

Knowing whom to approach and how to connect with them in this ever-changing landscape is central to ensuring that the team can elevate new treatments and improve patient outcomes in a real-world setting. Seeking quality engagements — those that transform the treatment paradigm — and not just quantity of engagements, will be the yardstick by which medical affairs teams are measured in the future.

Register now to learn about moving the MSL-KOL relationships from perfunctory to powerful. Join the featured speakers in reviewing the importance of KOL Identification and management and learn how to leverage the right technology and tools to create a quality engagement.

Join experts from Anju, Erick Borg, PharmD, Customer Success Manager, Medical Affairs; Steve Anzuini, Senior Solutions Engineer, Medical Affairs; and John Coritz, Senior Director, Customer Success, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Outcomes in Medical Affairs — Leveraging Technology to Identify Successful MSL-KOL Relationships.

