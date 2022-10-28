Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 28, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Winnipeg, Manitoba
8:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians and deliver remarks. A brief media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
1:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the local Iranian community.
Note for media:
