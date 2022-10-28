Rising Demand for Soft & Unique Figurines Among Kids is Boosting the Demand for Stuffed & Plush Toys Market and is Projected to Reach ~US$ 17.7 Bn by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India stuffed & plush toys market are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Cartoon Toys to Hold Lion’s Share in Stuffed & Plush Toys Market. The Synthetic Material Toys is expected to hold a Major Share in the Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global stuffed and plush toys market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6.9% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2032, and it is estimated to be valued at US$ 17689.4 Mn by the end of 2032.



Rising preference for purchasing stuffed or plush toys for leisure and other purposes due to growing passion for vintage cartoon and anime characters will boost the market. Significant number of children in the globe come from middle-class families, where consumers have significant spending power due to rising surplus incomes.

The growth of the world's middle-class population is the key driver for the stuffed and plush toys market as demand for durable items and eco-friendly items grows. Discretionary income allows middle-class customers to purchase entertainment items such as stuffed and plush toys, expanding the worldwide stuffed and plush toys market's customer base.

Key Takeaways from the Stuffed & Plush Toys Market Study

Action figures and model play are anticipated to boost the growth of the stuff and plush toys market

In terms of material, natural/organic segment is expected to lead the growth in the stuffed & plush toys market.

Based on sales channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets are anticipated to grow at an increasing pace during the forecast period.

The online retail segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid rate in the stuff toys market over the upcoming decade.

“Stuffed and plush toy manufacturers are developing strategies to expand their product line to gain competitive edge. Some of the key companies are focusing on innovation to increase product durability and features through extensive investments.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of stuffed and plush toys are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of stuffed and plush toys market globally.

Major players present in the stuffed and plush toys market are J Sainsbury plc., Hallmark Cards, Inc., Nakajima USA, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Bandai Co., Ltd., Lego System A/S, Hasbro, Inc., Simba-Dickie Group, H. Scharrer & Koch GmbH, Spin Master Ltd., Mary Meyer Corporation, Hamleys Global Holdings Limited., Ganz, Inc., GIANTmicrobes, Nici AG, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., Ty Inc., Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH., The Boyds Collection, Ltd., Suki Gifts International Ltd. among others.

Global Stuffed and Plush Toys Market by Category

By Product Type:

Cartoon Toys

Traditional Stuffed Animals

Battery Operated

Action Figures & Model Play

Dolls & Playsets

Customizable Stuffed Animals

Special Feature Plush toys

Puppets

By Material Type:

Synthetic

Natural/Organic

Blended Material



By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Hobby and Craft Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. “green” Concerns in the Western World: Trend

3.1.2. Nostalgia marketing

3.1.3. Involvement of Plush and Toys Industries in Social Activities

