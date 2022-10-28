C6-Zero Hits Initial Preliminary Carbon Reduction Number

Innovative Bunker Fuel Blending Stock helps marine industry reduce its carbon footprint

SANDPOINT, IDAHO, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C6-Zero’s Marine bunker-fuel blending stock received a preliminary Carbon Intensity lifecycle reduction score of 24%, compared to traditional marine bunker fuel.

The carbon-reduction marine-bunker fuel blending stock is produced via C6-Zero’s proprietary process that takes post-consumer asphalt shingles and converts them to their original components, aggregate (sand), fiberglass, calcium carbonate, and marine-bunker fuel blending stock.

“We were confident that our unique technical process would produce solutions for carbon intensive industries to reduce their carbon footprint, and we are pleased that our marine-bunker fuel blending stock has hit a minimum 24% reduction CI score,” said C6-Zero CEO and Founder Howard Brand. “C6-Zero’s marine-bunker fuel blending stock can help the maritime industry achieve their carbon reduction goals, and we look forward to other C6-Zero products assisting other industries with their carbon reduction goals.”

Carbon Intensity scores are calculated through independent, third-party analysis using the Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) model, and measures the total greenhouse gas emissions compared to the amount of energy consumed to produce and use the product over its life span. Because C6-Zero’s products, including its marine-bunker fuel blending stock, are derived from post-consumer asphalt shingles that otherwise would end up in a landfill, they convey a lower CI score than traditional “well to rudder” marine bunker fuels.

C6-Zero (https://c6-zero.com) is an advanced remanufacturing company that produces carbon-negative, transformational materials that are sustainable, reduce waste, and enable other industries to fully participate in the circular economy. Statements made that may constitute “forward-looking statements” may include information concerning future strategic objectives and business prospects, as well as other statements that necessarily depend on future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



