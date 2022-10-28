Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,241 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Artist Charley Young’s Hard “Werk” Pays Off

Werk by Charley Young and People Of The Parallel

Werk by Charley Young + People Of The Parallel

I’ve got to hand it to Charley, who may be, if not the hardest working young artist, certainly the most determined. She is a true original, her vocal stylings like no one else.”
— Bruce Eckstut, Renowned Voice Specialist

PENSACOLA, FL, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the release of “Werk” (audio and music video), the latest collaboration between synth-pop recording artist Charley Young and producer/artist People Of The Parallel. The duo team up to deliver a unique, genre-bending, electronic track that experiments with different sounds, effects, and overall structure. The lead synthesizer of the track is derived straight from Charley’s vocals. People of the Parallel modulates, reverses, and isolates parts of Charley’s vocals to help create an interesting vocal line while using the breaths in her recordings to punctuate certain sections of the song. Accompanying the song is a music video with captivating visuals to compliment and highlight the dynamic energy of “Werk.”

“Werk” was born (or came to fruition) from the creative genius of People of the Parallel,” Charley explains. “Justin (People of the Parallel) was experimenting with some of my recorded vocals from a previous project and presented the rough draft of ‘Werk’ to me. I was instantly drawn to the track and encouraged him to keep developing and expanding upon what he had already done. Justin always takes my vocals and creates something above and beyond what I could ever imagine.”

Charley Young has performed at notable events and venues such as the TCS NYC Marathon, Webster Hall, and The Bitter End. She has recently been interviewed by Shoutout LA and BSquared Magazine. Her cover of New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle” has just been released by Aztec Records as part of their Pure Synth Covers, Vol. 1 release. As a survivor of anorexia nervosa and as a mental health advocate, Charley strives to make a difference in her listeners’ lives.

Charley states, “my purpose in music is to be a lighthouse in the storm of life.”

Multiple of Charley’s previous music videos have been selected for film festivals around the world including Prague Music Video Awards and The Film Series at Cine Gear Expo. Charley’s music video “Run Away” won Best Music Video at the 2022 ARFF Paris // International Awards as well as Best Producer and Best Music Video at Movie Play International Film Festival and Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival.

Justin Tallman
LGTWO
+1 615-852-7189
lgtwo.movement@lgtwo.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Charley Young & People of the Parallel - "Werk" (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

You just read:

Award-Winning Artist Charley Young’s Hard “Werk” Pays Off

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.