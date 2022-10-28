Brown Hydrogen Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Hydrogen Market

The brown hydrogen market is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for hydrogen from coal from India and favorable government policies are expected to drive the market. Furthermore, Australia has started the production of hydrogen from coal. This hydrogen energy supply chain project is being developed by the alliance including J-POWER, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Marubeni, Iwatani, Sumitomo, and AGL. It is supported by the Japanese and Victorian, Australian governments. J-Power is in charge of the coal gasification and hydrogen refining facility.

Factors that drive the brown hydrogen market growth are availability and less prices of raw materials i.e., coal, and less production cost as compared to green hydrogen. However, the factors that hinder the market growth are the high carbon footprint of the coal gasification process and the rising traction of green hydrogen. On the contrary, the rising investment and demand for hydrogen produced from coal gasification with carbon capture storage technology are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.

Brown hydrogen is produced through gasification. It is a well-established process that converts coal into hydrogen and carbon dioxide. In the coal gasification process, coal is heated at elevated temperatures to produce syngas. Syngas is rich in hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and CO2. More hydrogen can be produced using the water gas shift reaction. The carbon dioxide can separate using relatively mature physical absorption technologies.

On the basis of technology, the coal gasification with carbon capture and storage segment is expected to witness growth at a considerable growth rate. It is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.7% in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as ease in availability of raw materials, cheap production, cheap raw material, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the chemical segment garnered a 47.8% share in 2020 in terms of volume. This is attributed to increased demand from chemical industries in China, Germany, India, and others.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for brown hydrogen from Australia, India, and others. Furthermore, as per India’s hydrogen strategy, there is expected to be an increase in investment by India in coal gasification.

The brown hydrogen market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. Depending on the technology, the brown hydrogen market is categorized into coal gasification with carbon capture storage and coal gasification without carbon capture storage. End-use industry of brown hydrogen studied in the market include refining, chemicals, iron and steel, and others. Region-wise, the brown hydrogen market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The brown hydrogen market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the brown hydrogen market include Air Products, Air Liquide, Sasol, Sinopec, Iwatani Corp, and J-Power.

Key findings of the study

- The report outlines the current brown hydrogen market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The brown hydrogen market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

- On the basis of the end-use industry, the refining; segment gained a 44.3% share in 2020 in terms of volume.

- On the basis of region, the North American region garnered a market share of 6.5% in 2020 in terms of volume.

- Based on the end-use industry, the iron and steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% in terms of volume.

- On the basis of technology, coal gasification with carbon capture storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in terms of volume.

