Power Distribution Unit Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2030 | Allied Market Research

The power distribution unit market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for power distribution units from end-use industries, such as IT & Telecom, government, and healthcare, is expected to drive the power distribution unit market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of data centers across the world is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the power distribution unit market. However, space constraints & complex wiring systems with an increasing number of power distribution units are expected to hinder the market growth.

A power distribution unit is an electrical device that has multiple sources of integrated power outputs. Each power output socket can be connected to a computing or networking device directly. There are two types of PDUs, namely, rack-mounted and floor-mounted. A rack-mountable power distribution unit (PDU) is directly attached to the rack and controls and monitors power to individual servers, switches, and other data center devices, as well as assists in power load balancing. Smart PDUs and intelligent PDUs are two terms that are used to describe rack-mountable PDAs.

Three-phase displays for power-sharing devices, as well as remote management tools that employ the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) to allow managers to alter and monitor power consumption from offsite locations, are examples of such PDUs. A floor-mounted power distribution unit (PDU), also known as the main distribution unit (MDU), acts as a management link between a building's principal electricity and numerous equipment racks within a data center or network operations center. Each PDU can take more energy than a standard power strip (up to 300 kilovolt-amps depending on the manufacturer and model) and can often power numerous equipment racks.

Owing to increased demand and technical developments in data centers, demand for PDU has also increased. Virtualization, cloud computing, and the evolution of alternating-phased power are expected to boost demand for power distribution units. An increase in demand for data center digitalization is predicted to boost the global power distribution unit market growth, owing to a constant increase in data generation and management of abundant data with lower power consumption. For instance, Siemens, a German multinational business, deployed a power distribution unit connected with virtual technology in its data centers, resulting in digitalization. Leading global market players are investing in research and development to upgrade data centers for more efficient power supply. Governments in several nations are promoting power consumption policies to offer environmentally friendly approaches for commercial purposes. These factors propel the power distribution unit market.

The power distribution unit market is segmented on the basis of type, phase, end-use industry, and region. By type, the power distribution unit market is classified into metered, monitored, switched, and basic. By phase, it is bifurcated into single and three. By end-use industry, it is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, government & defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The power distribution unit market share is analyzed across all the regions and countries.

The power distribution unit market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants. Some of the major players operating in the power distribution unit market include Eaton, Siemon, Leviton, Siemens, Powertek, Schneider, Cyber Power systems, Raritan, Vertiv group, and Nvent.

Other players in the power distribution unit industry are Tripp Lite, Panduit Delta Electronics, Socomec, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

- The report outlines the current power distribution unit market trends and future scenario of the power distribution unit market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The power distribution unit market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of type, the metered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- On the basis of phase, the three-phase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- On the basis of the end-use industry, the IT & Telecom segment garnered a 20.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of type, the metered segment garnered a share of 27.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of region, North America garnered a share of 37.3% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

