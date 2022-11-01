The Movement for Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL) Welcomes the Sanctions of Nathaniel McGill and Other Officials

Sanctions against the high-ranking government officials could deter others presently serving in the government of Liberia from engaging in financial crimes.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement for the Tenet of Democratic in Liberia (MTDL)News ReleaseDr. Moses Kulo, Chairman, MTDLRelease through Liberian Future Defender Website: liberianfuturedefender.com The Movement for Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL) applauds and welcomes the sanctions of Mr. Nathaniel McGill, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Republic of Liberia, and two other officials for the following reasons:• The sanctions against the high-ranking government officials could deter others presently serving in the government of Liberia from engaging in financial crimes. The sanctions alleged financial fraud and established a precedent for the certainty of disclosure of fraudulent conduct by government officials and employees in Liberia.• As a deterrent, the fear of sanctions is a game-changer because it could reduce dishonesty and result in transparency and accountability in all government functions, including correctly applying the rule of law. One of the most significant obstacles to Liberia’s economic development is government officials’ failure to perform their duties responsibly and honestly.• The certainty of sanctions may discourage those with criminal motives from targeting government jobs in Liberia. The primary functions of government are creating economic opportunities and providing equitable services and security for its citizens. It is not a place for embezzlement by employees and officials of government.MTDL wants the United States Government to do more than sanctions. Democracy is the people's actual strength or power to build a better future. The foundation of a democratic society is a free and fair election. Liberia experienced electoral challenges in the past. Therefore, MTDL appeals to the United States government, the European Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to send monitors to Liberia for the 2023 general and presidential elections. Again, thanks to the United States government for supporting the Liberian People.Motto: Governing by Transparency