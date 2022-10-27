Submit Release
Augusta Adult and Community Education Offers Free Childcare for Students

Augusta Adult and Community Education is pleased to announce their partnership with the City of Augusta Parks & Recreation to offer free child watch services for adult education students. This is a momentous moment for adult education programming as childcare is the leading barrier for many adult education students.

“All students should be able to access their education. Adult education students often face many barriers when returning to school. As the director of this program, it is my goal to eliminate barriers whenever possible. I am excited for this opportunity to partner with our neighbors at Buker Community building and offer free child watch for our adult education students,” said Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community.

“This partnership with Augusta Adult Education is extremely exciting for our community and the students that August Adult Education serves. We are so fortunate to have the Augusta Adult Education Program  in the Buker Community Center and I believe that our  partnership is going to continue to grow beyond the child watch program,” said Bruce Chase, Director of Parks & Recreation

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed into effect on October 25, 2022 between Augusta Adult and Community Education and the City of Augusta Parks & Recreation to offer free child watch for adult education students. Pictured- Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult Education and Bruce Chase, Director of Parks & Recreation.

