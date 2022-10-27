Secretary of State’s 2022 Maine Native American History and Culture Essay Contest

In an effort to enhance Maine Native American Studies lessons (MRSA 20-A Sec. 4706), the Secretary of State sponsors an essay contest in which middle and high school students explore at least one aspect of Wabanaki history and then write an essay on their findings.

This program is designed to give students an opportunity to share and showcase what they’ve learned in this fascinating area of study. Essays are reviewed by a panel of judges, who will select a top entry in both the middle and high school categories.

For details visit: maine.gov/sos/kids/programs/nativeamerican. Entries are due November 10.