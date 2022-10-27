Pathward Financial, Inc. Announces Results for 2022 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

- Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Net Income of $23.4 million, or $0.81 Per Diluted Share -

- Fiscal 2022 Net Income of $156.4 million, or $5.26 Per Diluted Share -

Pathward Financial, Inc.™ ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") CASH reported net income of $23.4 million, or $0.81 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $156.4 million, or $5.26 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $141.7 million, or $4.38 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized return on average assets of 2.20% compared to 1.74% for the prior year period.

During the quarter, the Company recognized $6.9 million of pre-tax expenses related to rebranding efforts and $1.0 million of pre-tax separation related expenses. Excluding the impact of the rebranding and separation expenses, net of tax, the Company's adjusted net income for the quarter totaled $30.3 million, or $1.04 per share. For the fiscal year ended 2022, the Company recognized a gain on sale of Meta names and trademarks of $50.0 million, $13.1 million of pre-tax expenses related to rebranding efforts and $5.1 million of pre-tax separation related expenses. Excluding the impact of the gain on sale and rebranding and separation expenses, net of tax, the Company's adjusted net income for the 2022 fiscal year totaled $133.6 million, or $4.49 per share. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

"Fiscal 2022 was a landmark year for our organization as we renamed and unified our company under a single brand that reinforces our commitment to providing a path forward for individuals and businesses to reach the next stage of their financial journey," said CEO Brett Pharr.

"We are pleased with our results for the fiscal fourth quarter during which we delivered strong earnings per share growth. Our financial results continue to demonstrate that our optimization strategy will produce outsized returns of capital to shareholders."

"Looking ahead, we affirm our guidance for fiscal 2023: Our commercial finance loan portfolio is performing well and our credit quality metrics remain strong. We are starting to see the benefits of the rising rate environment in our loan yields, especially now that almost all of our variable rate loans are above their floors. Additionally, we believe our banking as a service business will continue to attract and maintain low-cost deposits while also generating steady fee income. Taken together, these factors position us well for fiscal 2023 and beyond," continued Pharr.

Business Highlights

The Company announced today that Sonja Theisen, currently Executive Vice President of Governance, Risk and Compliance, has been appointed to succeed Glen Herrick as the Chief Financial Officer effective April 30, 2023. Ms. Theisen, who joined Pathward in 2013, has held leaderships roles across the organization including Chief Accounting Officer, Chief of Staff, and EVP of Governance, Risk and Compliance. Additional details can be found in the press release available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

On October 4, 2022, the Company announced the unveiling of its new corporate brand, marked by the transition to its new name, Pathward™, N.A. ("Pathward" or the "Bank"), and the launch of the Company's new website, Pathward.com. As part of the corporate rebrand, the Company recognized $6.9 million of pre-tax expenses related to rebranding efforts during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to estimate total rebranding expenses will range between $15 million to $20 million.

As part of its strategy to continue to optimize interest-earning assets, the Company sold the entirety of its student loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The sale generated an unfavorable pre-tax impact of approximately $0.5 million after netting the $4.3 million reversal of provision from the portfolio's allowance and the loss on sale of $4.8 million. The balance of the portfolio at time of sale was $81.5 million.

On September 26, 2022, the Company announced the completion of a private placement of $20 million of its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. The Company has used and intends to continue to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and repurchases of the Company's common stock.

The Company announced on October 10, 2022 that the American Bankers Association ("ABA") Foundation awarded it the 2022 Community Commitment Award during the ABA's Annual Convention on October 4. Pathward's Community Impact Program partners with organizations that provide resources for the unbanked and underbanked and aid to historically marginalized populations. The Community Impact Program delivers on Pathward's purpose of powering financial inclusion for all™ by lifting up the communities it serves.

Financial Highlights for the 2022 Fiscal Fourth Quarter

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $123.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 3%, compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2021, primarily driven by an increase in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 5.21% for the fourth quarter from 4.35% during the same period of last year. The prior year period was impacted by excess cash associated with the Company's participation in the U.S. Treasury Department's Economic Impact Program.

Total gross loans and leases at September 30, 2022 decreased $79 million, to $3.53 billion, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2021 and decreased $154 million, or 4%, when compared to June 30, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due the sale of all remaining community banking loans during the fiscal 2022 first quarter, the sale of the student loan portfolio during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, and a reduction in warehouse finance loans, partially offset by growth in the commercial finance portfolio. The primary driver for the decrease on a linked quarter basis was the sale of the student loan portfolio, a reduction in warehouse finance loans, and the seasonal decline in tax services loans.

The Company resumed share repurchases on July 1, 2022, and during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter repurchased 573,200 shares of common stock at an average share price of $37.05. An additional 396,100 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.16 were repurchased in October 2022 through October 13, 2022. As of October 13, 2022, there are 3,898,877 shares available for repurchase under the common stock share repurchase program announced during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The Company expects fiscal year 2023 GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $5.25 to $5.75 and expects fiscal year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.10 to $5.60. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $79.8 million, an increase of 13% from the same quarter in fiscal 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to increased yields and an improved earning asset mix.

The fourth quarter average outstanding balance of loans and leases decreased $27.6 million compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the sale of the remaining community bank and student loan portfolios, partially offset by increases in core loan and lease portfolios. The Company's average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter decreased by $364.8 million to $6.07 billion compared with the same quarter in fiscal 2021, primarily due to a reduction in cash balances as a result of high cash levels during the prior year period related to the Company's participation in government stimulus programs. The decrease in interest-earnings assets was partially offset by growth in total investments and core loans and leases.

Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter NIM increased to 5.21% from 4.35% in the fourth fiscal quarter of last year. The overall reported tax-equivalent yield ("TEY") on average earning asset yields increased 81 basis points to 5.26% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in loan and lease and investment securities yields, along with a decrease in lower-yielding cash balances. The yield on the loan and lease portfolio was 7.12% compared to 6.93% for the comparable period last year and the TEY on the securities portfolio was 2.56% compared to 1.50% over that same period.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.03% during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, as compared to 0.09% during the prior year quarter. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.01% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the same as the prior year quarter.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter noninterest income decreased to $43.5 million, compared to $49.5 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was driven by a reduction in other income, a reduction in gain on sale of other, and a loss on sale of investments. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in payments fee income.

The reduction in gain on sale of other was primarily driven by the loss on the sale of the student loan portfolio during the quarter along with the Company recording fewer gains on loan sales as the SBA and USDA sale volumes have been impacted by supply chain constraints within the solar construction market. The decrease in other income was primarily related to a net unrealized gain of $4.1 million during the prior year period related to the MoneyLion investment. The $1.9 million loss on sale of investment was related to a sale of a venture capital investment. The increase in payment fee income was primarily from servicing fee income on off-balance sheet deposits, which increased $5.9 million during the 2022 fiscal fourth quarter compared to the same period of the prior year and increased $5.4 million compared to the fiscal 2022 third quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 10% to $103.0 million for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, from $93.6 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in card processing expense and compensation expense. During the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, the Company recognized $6.9 million in rebranding expenses and $1.0 million in separation related expenses.

The card processing expense increase was due to structured agreements with banking as a service ("BaaS") partners. The amount of expense paid under those agreements is based on an agreed upon rate index that varies depending on the deposit levels, floor rates, market conditions, and other performance conditions. Generally this rate index averages between 50% to 85% of the Effective Federal Funds Rate ("EFFR") and reprices immediately upon a change in the EFFR. Approximately 37% of the deposit portfolio was subject to these higher card processing expenses. For the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, card processing expenses related to these structured agreements were $7.4 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $0.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.3 million, representing an effective tax rate of (5.7%), for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, compared to income tax expense $1.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 6.5%, for the fourth quarter last year. The current quarter decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in renewable energy investment tax credit lending volume compared to the prior year period.

The Company originated $35.9 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, resulting in $9.6 million in total net investment tax credits. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company originated $29.1 million in solar leases resulting in $7.6 million in total net investment tax credits. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the Company originated $62.8 million in solar leases, compared to $101.1 million for the comparable prior year period. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and the Company intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. The Company's results may be materially affected by many factors, such as changes in economic conditions and customer demand, changes in interest rates, inflation, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors detailed below under "Forward-looking Statements." Because the Company's reported GAAP results include certain income and expense items that are not expected to continue indefinitely and may include additional elements that the Company cannot currently predict, the Company is also providing guidance on a non-GAAP or "adjusted" basis.

The Company expects fiscal year 2023 GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $5.25 to $5.75. When adjusting for gain on sale of trademarks, rebrand related expenses, and separation related expenses, the Company expects fiscal year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.10 to $5.60. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Investments, Loans and Leases

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total investments $ 1,924,551 $ 2,000,400 $ 2,090,765 $ 1,833,733 $ 1,921,568 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 21,071 23,710 23,670 20,728 23,111 SBA/USDA — 43,861 7,740 15,454 33,083 Total loans held for sale 21,072 67,571 31,410 36,182 56,194 Term lending 1,090,289 1,047,764 1,111,076 1,038,378 961,019 Asset based lending 351,696 402,506 382,355 337,236 300,225 Factoring 372,595 408,777 394,865 402,972 363,670 Lease financing 210,692 218,789 235,397 245,315 266,050 Insurance premium finance 479,754 481,219 403,681 385,473 428,867 SBA/USDA 359,238 215,510 214,195 209,521 247,756 Other commercial finance 159,409 173,338 173,260 178,853 157,908 Commercial finance 3,023,673 2,947,903 2,914,829 2,797,748 2,725,495 Consumer credit products 144,353 152,106 171,847 173,343 129,251 Other consumer finance 25,306 107,135 111,922 144,412 123,606 Consumer finance 169,659 259,241 283,769 317,755 252,857 Tax services 9,098 41,627 85,999 100,272 10,405 Warehouse finance 326,850 434,748 441,496 466,831 419,926 Community banking — — — — 199,132 Total loans and leases 3,529,280 3,683,519 3,726,093 3,682,606 3,607,815 Net deferred loan origination costs 7,025 5,047 4,097 1,655 1,748 Total gross loans and leases 3,536,305 3,688,566 3,730,190 3,684,261 3,609,563 Allowance for credit losses (45,947 ) (75,206 ) (88,552 ) (67,623 ) (68,281 ) Total loans and leases, net $ 3,490,358 $ 3,613,360 $ 3,641,638 $ 3,616,638 $ 3,541,282

The Company's investment security balances at September 30, 2022 totaled $1.92 billion, as compared to $2.00 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.92 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total gross loans and leases totaled $3.54 billion at September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.69 billion at June 30, 2022 and $3.61 billion at September 30, 2021. The primary driver for the decrease on a linked quarter basis was a decrease in consumer finance loans, a reduction in warehouse finance loans, and the seasonal decline in the tax services portfolio, partially offset by an increase in the commercial finance portfolio. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due the sale of all remaining community banking loans during the fiscal 2022 first quarter, the sale of the student loan portfolio during the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, and a reduction in warehouse finance loans, partially offset by growth in our commercial finance portfolio.

Commercial finance loans, which comprised 86% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $3.02 billion at September 30, 2022, reflecting growth of $75.8 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022 and $298.2 million, or 11%, from September 30, 2021.

When excluding PPP loans, the community bank portfolio and the student loan portfolio, total loans and leases grew 9% at September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period of the prior year.

Asset Quality

The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $45.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease compared to $75.2 million at June 30, 2022 and a decrease from $68.3 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the ACL at September 30, 2022, when compared to June 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $22.6 million decrease in the seasonal tax services loan portfolio, and to a lesser extent, a $4.8 million decrease in the consumer finance portfolio and a $1.7 million decrease in the commercial finance portfolio. The decrease in the consumer finance portfolio was primarily attributable to the sale of the student loan portfolio.

The $22.3 million year-over-year decrease in the ACL was primarily driven by a $12.3 million decrease attributable to the disposition of the community banking portfolio, along with a $5.9 million decrease in the consumer finance portfolio and a $4.1 million decrease in the commercial finance portfolio.

The following table presents the Company's ACL as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Commercial finance 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.66 % 2.04 % 1.77 % Consumer finance 0.86 % 2.44 % 3.18 % 2.70 % 2.91 % Tax services 0.05 % 54.29 % 35.76 % 1.60 % 0.02 % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Community banking — % — % — % — % 6.16 % Total loans and leases 1.30 % 2.04 % 2.38 % 1.84 % 1.89 % Total loans and leases excluding tax services 1.30 % 1.44 % 1.59 % 1.84 % 1.89 %

The Company's ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 1.30% at September 30, 2022 from 2.04% at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the total loans and leases coverage ratio was primarily driven by the seasonal tax services loan portfolio, along with a decrease in the coverage ratio for both the commercial and consumer finance portfolios. The drop in the consumer finance portfolio coverage ratio was attributable to the sale of the student loan portfolio. The Company expects to continue to diligently monitor the ACL and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

Activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods presented was as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Beginning balance $ 75,206 $ 88,552 $ 91,208 $ 68,281 $ 56,188 Adoption of CECL accounting standard — — — — 12,773 Provision (reversal of) - tax services loans — (166 ) 457 28,093 33,276 Provision (reversal of) - all other loans and leases (2,617 ) (982 ) 8,368 769 16,663 Charge-offs - tax services loans (22,599 ) (7,998 ) (24,849 ) (30,852 ) (34,354 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (6,844 ) (6,346 ) (7,635 ) (30,210 ) (22,920 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 5 6 51 2,762 1,078 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 2,796 2,140 681 7,104 5,577 Ending balance $ 45,947 $ 75,206 $ 68,281 $ 45,947 $ 68,281

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $8.8 million of provision for credit losses expense for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The reversal of provision for credit losses during the current quarter was primarily driven by the student loan sale and commercial finance recoveries. Net charge-offs were $26.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $31.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs attributable to the tax services, commercial finance, and consumer finance portfolios for the quarter were $22.6 million, $3.4 million, and $0.6 million, respectively.

The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of September 30, 2022 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Nonaccrual Balance Total Loans held for sale $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 21,071 $ 21,071 $ — $ — $ — Commercial finance 24,881 6,208 7,868 38,957 2,984,716 3,023,673 4,142 13,375 17,517 Consumer finance 3,322 2,609 2,793 8,724 160,935 169,659 2,793 — 2,793 Tax services — — 8,873 8,873 225 9,098 8,873 — 8,873 Warehouse finance — — — — 326,850 326,850 — — — Total loans and leases held for investment 28,203 8,817 19,534 56,554 3,472,726 3,529,280 15,808 13,375 29,183 Total loans and leases $ 28,203 $ 8,817 $ 19,534 $ 56,554 $ 3,493,797 $ 3,550,351 $ 15,808 $ 13,375 $ 29,183

As of June 30, 2022 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Nonaccrual Balance Total Loans held for sale $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 67,571 $ 67,571 $ — $ — $ — Commercial finance 15,426 4,155 9,195 28,776 2,919,127 2,947,903 3,519 19,603 23,122 Consumer finance 3,808 3,476 3,501 10,785 248,456 259,241 3,501 — 3,501 Tax services — 41,627 — 41,627 — 41,627 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 434,748 434,748 — — — Total loans and leases held for investment 19,234 49,258 12,696 81,188 3,602,331 3,683,519 7,020 19,603 26,623 Total loans and leases $ 19,234 $ 49,258 $ 12,696 $ 81,188 $ 3,669,902 $ 3,751,090 $ 7,020 $ 19,603 $ 26,623

The Company's nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 were $30.9 million, representing 0.46% of total assets, compared to $26.8 million, or 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and $61.8 million, or 0.92% of total assets at September 30, 2021.

The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2022, were $29.2 million, representing 0.82% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $26.6 million, or 0.71% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2022 and $55.9 million, or 1.52% of total gross loans and leases at September 30, 2021.

The increase in the nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022, was driven by an increase in nonperforming loans in the tax services portfolio, which is due to seasonal timing. This increase was partially offset by decreases within the commercial and consumer finance portfolios. When comparing the current period to the same period of the prior year, the decrease in nonperforming assets was due to a decrease in nonperforming assets in the community bank and commercial finance portfolios, partially offset by slight increases in nonperforming loans in the consumer and tax finance portfolios.

The Company has various portfolios of consumer lending and tax services loans that present unique risks that are statistically managed. Due to the unique risks associated with these portfolios, the Company monitors other credit quality indicators in their evaluation of the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses on these portfolios, and as such, these loans are not included in the asset classification table below. The Company's loans and leases held for investment by asset classification were as follows for the periods presented.

Asset Classification (Dollars in thousands) Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of September 30, 2022 Commercial finance $ 2,254,579 $ 469,638 $ 91,754 $ 203,680 $ 4,022 $ 3,023,673 Warehouse finance 294,350 — 32,500 — — 326,850 Total loans and leases $ 2,548,929 $ 469,638 $ 124,254 $ 203,680 $ 4,022 $ 3,350,523

Asset Classification (Dollars in thousands) Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of June 30, 2022 Commercial finance $ 2,182,712 $ 462,392 $ 125,249 $ 172,696 $ 4,854 $ 2,947,903 Warehouse finance 434,748 — — — — 434,748 Total loans and leases $ 2,617,460 $ 462,392 $ 125,249 $ 172,696 $ 4,854 $ 3,382,651

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter decreased by $311.8 million to $5.77 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2021. The decrease in average deposits was primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing deposits, wholesale deposits, savings deposits, and noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits. The Company's deposit balances are seasonally lower during the fiscal fourth quarter. Additionally, prior period deposit balances were elevated due to the Company's participation in government stimulus programs.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $5.80 billion for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.17 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of 6%.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 6% to $5.87 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.51 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $628.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking of $254.3 million and a decrease in wholesale deposits of $73.6 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company managed $1.31 billion of customer deposits at other banks in its capacity as custodian. These deposits provide the Company with excess deposits that can earn record keeping service fee income, typically reflective of the EFFR.

Approximately 37% of the deposit balances at September 30, 2022 are subject to variable card processing expenses that are derived from the terms of contractual agreements with certain BaaS partners. These agreements are tied to a portion of a rate index, typically the EFFR.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and the Bank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at September 30, 2022, and continued to be classified as well-capitalized, and in good standing with the regulatory agencies. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below. Regulatory Capital is not affected by the unrealized loss on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). The securities portfolio is made up of nearly all amortizing securities that should provide consistent cash flow and is not expected to require sales to realize the losses to fund future loan growth.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the Periods Indicated September 30, 2022(1) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.10 % 8.23 % 6.80 % 7.39 % 7.67 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.07 % 11.87 % 11.26 % 10.88 % 12.12 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.39 % 12.19 % 11.58 % 11.20 % 12.46 % Total capital ratio 13.88 % 13.44 % 14.16 % 13.80 % 15.45 % Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.19 % 8.22 % 7.79 % 8.52 % 8.69 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.55 % 12.17 % 13.26 % 12.90 % 14.11 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.55 % 12.18 % 13.26 % 12.91 % 14.13 % Total capital ratio 13.57 % 13.43 % 14.52 % 14.16 % 15.38 %

(1) September 30, 2022 percentages are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. Regulatory capital ratios for periods presented reflect the Company's election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 645,140 $ 724,774 $ 763,406 $ 826,157 $ 871,884 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 299,186 299,616 299,983 300,382 300,780 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 26,406 27,809 30,007 32,294 33,572 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 17,968 11,978 13,404 19,855 22,801 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities (211,600 ) (131,352 ) (69,838 ) 403 7,344 LESS: Noncontrolling interest (30 ) 665 322 642 1,155 ADD: Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 2,689 10,011 13,387 6,527 8,202 Common Equity Tier 1(1) 515,899 526,069 502,915 479,108 514,434 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity Tier 1 capital (20 ) 377 208 444 747 Total Tier 1 capital 529,540 540,107 516,784 493,213 528,842 Allowance for credit losses 43,623 55,506 56,051 55,125 53,159 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 20,000 — 59,256 59,220 73,980 Total capital $ 593,163 $ 595,613 $ 632,091 $ 607,558 $ 655,981

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes were fully phased in through the end of calendar year 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI, each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 645,140 $ 724,774 $ 763,406 $ 826,157 $ 871,884 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Less: Intangible assets 25,691 27,088 29,290 31,661 33,148 Tangible common equity 309,944 388,181 424,611 484,991 529,231 Less: AOCI (213,080 ) (131,407 ) (69,374 ) 724 7,599 Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 523,024 $ 519,588 $ 493,985 $ 484,267 $ 521,632

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Pathward's Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and reference access code 372192. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.

Upcoming Investor Events

KBW Winter Financial Services Conference, Feb 16, 2023 | Boca Raton, FL

About Pathward Financial, Inc.™

Pathward Financial, Inc.™ CASH is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and Pathward may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in this press release, the Company's filings with the SEC, the Company's reports to stockholders, and in other communications by the Company and Pathward, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "could," "future," or the negative of those terms, or other words of similar meaning or similar expressions. You should carefully read statements that contain these words because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and assumptions about future events, and include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and intentions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Such statements address, among others, the following subjects: future operating results; the impact of measures expected to increase efficiencies or reduce expenses; the timing of and expenses related to our new brand rollout; customer retention; loan and other product demand; expectations concerning acquisitions and divestitures; new products and services; credit quality; the level of net charge-offs and the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; technology; and the Company's employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance and results of operations to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: maintaining our executive management team; expected growth opportunities may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, including the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to achieve brand recognition for Pathward equal to or greater than we have enjoyed for MetaBank; our ability to successfully implement measures designed to reduce expenses and increase efficiencies; changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including actual changes in interest rates and the Fed Funds rate; changes in tax laws; the strength of the United States' economy, and the local economies in which the Company operates; inflation, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely and efficient development of new products and services offered by the Company or its strategic partners, as well as risks (including reputational and litigation) attendant thereto, and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; Pathward's ability to maintain its Durbin Amendment exemption; the risks of dealing with or utilizing third parties, including, in connection with the Company's prepaid card and tax refund advance businesses, the risk of reduced volume of refund advance loans as a result of reduced customer demand for or usage of Pathward's strategic partners' refund advance products; our relationship with, and any actions which may be initiated by, our regulators; changes in financial services laws and regulations, including laws and regulations relating to the tax refund industry and the insurance premium finance industry; technological changes, including, but not limited to, the protection of our electronic systems and information; the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; litigation risk; the growth of the Company's business, as well as expenses related thereto; continued maintenance by Pathward of its status as a well-capitalized institution; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; losses from fraudulent or illegal activity; technological risks and developments and cyber threats, attacks, or events; and the success of the Company at maintaining its high quality asset level and managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default should problem assets increase.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Additional discussions of factors affecting the Company's business and prospects are reflected under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and in other filings made with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company or its subsidiaries, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances, or future events or for any other reason.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,038 $ 157,260 $ 237,680 $ 1,230,100 $ 314,019 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,882,869 1,956,523 2,043,478 1,782,739 1,864,899 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 41,682 43,877 47,287 50,994 56,669 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 28,812 28,812 28,812 28,400 28,400 Loans held for sale 21,071 67,571 31,410 36,182 56,194 Loans and leases 3,536,305 3,688,566 3,730,190 3,684,261 3,609,563 Allowance for credit losses (45,947 ) (75,206 ) (88,552 ) (67,623 ) (68,281 ) Accrued interest receivable 17,979 16,818 19,115 17,240 16,254 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 41,710 42,076 43,167 44,130 44,888 Rental equipment, net 204,371 222,023 213,033 234,693 213,116 Goodwill and intangible assets 335,196 336,593 338,795 341,166 342,653 Other assets 295,324 243,266 242,823 227,376 212,276 Total assets $ 6,747,410 $ 6,728,178 $ 6,887,239 $ 7,609,658 $ 6,690,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits 5,866,037 5,710,799 5,829,886 6,525,569 5,514,971 Long-term borrowings 36,028 16,616 91,386 92,274 92,834 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 200,205 275,989 202,561 165,658 210,961 Total liabilities 6,102,270 6,003,404 6,123,833 6,783,501 5,818,766 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 288 294 294 301 317 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 617,403 615,159 612,917 610,816 604,484 Retained earnings 245,394 244,686 223,760 217,992 259,189 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (213,080 ) (131,407 ) (69,374 ) 724 7,599 Treasury stock, at cost (4,835 ) (4,623 ) (4,513 ) (4,318 ) (860 ) Total equity attributable to parent 645,170 724,109 763,084 825,515 870,729 Noncontrolling interest (30 ) 665 322 642 1,155 Total stockholders' equity 645,140 724,774 763,406 826,157 871,884 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,747,410 $ 6,728,178 $ 6,887,239 $ 7,609,658 $ 6,690,650

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 64,963 $ 62,541 $ 63,665 $ 268,078 $ 256,080 Mortgage-backed securities 10,155 7,381 3,979 26,846 12,155 Other investments 5,104 3,984 4,412 17,272 17,619 80,222 73,906 72,056 312,196 285,854 Interest expense: Deposits 99 94 164 500 1,593 FHLB advances and other borrowings 363 1,661 1,225 4,372 5,270 462 1,755 1,389 4,872 6,863 Net interest income 79,760 72,151 70,667 307,324 278,991 Provision for credit losses (2,648 ) (1,302 ) 8,775 28,538 49,766 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 82,408 73,453 61,892 278,786 229,225 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 1,135 10,289 2,567 39,809 37,967 Refund advance fee income 44 (20 ) 226 40,557 47,639 Payments card and deposit fees 28,609 24,673 25,541 104,684 107,182 Other bank and deposit fees 299 262 230 1,049 939 Rental income 12,024 12,082 9,709 46,558 39,416 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (1,882 ) 198 — (1,287 ) 6 Gain on sale of trademarks — — — 50,000 — Gain (loss) on sale of other (3,319 ) 1,239 580 (4,920 ) 11,515 Other income 6,546 5,271 10,689 17,357 26,240 Total noninterest income 43,456 53,994 49,542 293,807 270,904 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 42,762 45,091 36,222 171,126 151,090 Refund transfer product expense 52 2,457 3,219 8,908 11,861 Refund advance expense 1 (29 ) 30 2,157 2,564 Card processing 15,718 8,438 7,063 38,785 27,201 Occupancy and equipment expense 9,064 8,996 8,252 34,909 29,269 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,306 9,145 7,865 35,636 30,987 Legal and consulting 13,355 11,724 14,369 40,634 31,341 Intangible amortization 1,397 1,532 1,761 6,585 8,545 Impairment expense — 670 601 670 2,818 Other expense 11,375 8,626 14,232 45,865 48,007 Total noninterest expense 103,030 96,650 93,614 385,275 343,683 Income before income tax expense 22,834 30,797 17,820 187,318 156,446 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,272 ) 6,958 1,101 27,964 10,701 Net income before noncontrolling interest 24,106 23,839 16,719 159,354 145,745 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 686 1,448 816 2,968 4,037 Net income attributable to parent $ 23,420 $ 22,391 $ 15,903 $ 156,386 $ 141,708 Less: Allocation of Earnings to participating securities(1) 393 377 297 2,566 2,698 Net income attributable to common shareholders(1) 23,027 22,014 15,606 153,821 139,010 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.50 $ 5.26 $ 4.38 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.50 $ 5.26 $ 4.38 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 28,581,236 28,868,136 31,280,162 29,227,071 31,729,596 Diluted 28,581,236 28,868,136 31,299,555 29,232,247 31,751,522

(1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation.

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Nonaccruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Paid Yield / Rate(1) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Paid Yield / Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 275,344 $ 1,467 2.11 % $ 852,122 $ 1,248 0.58 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,583,415 10,155 2.54 % 1,049,258 3,979 1.50 % Tax exempt investment securities 165,718 990 3.00 % 232,006 772 1.67 % Asset-backed securities 167,053 854 2.03 % 400,507 1,199 1.19 % Other investment securities 263,615 1,792 2.70 % 258,367 1,193 1.83 % Total investments 2,179,801 13,791 2.56 % 1,940,138 7,143 1.50 % Commercial finance 2,960,988 54,325 7.28 % 2,690,064 48,285 7.12 % Consumer finance 234,295 4,128 6.99 % 258,043 4,308 6.62 % Tax services 35,484 (148 ) (1.65 )% 37,174 165 1.76 % Warehouse finance 387,910 6,658 6.81 % 388,477 6,332 6.47 % Community banking — — — % 272,554 4,575 6.66 % Total loans and leases 3,618,678 64,963 7.12 % 3,646,312 63,665 6.93 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,073,822 $ 80,222 5.26 % $ 6,438,572 $ 72,056 4.45 % Noninterest-earning assets 657,498 822,592 Total assets $ 6,731,321 $ 7,261,164 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 380 $ — 0.33 % $ 243,005 $ — — % Savings 67,937 6 0.04 % 89,110 5 0.02 % Money markets 104,570 55 0.21 % 67,083 58 0.34 % Time deposits 7,969 5 0.23 % 10,218 21 0.81 % Wholesale deposits 6,479 32 1.98 % 77,506 80 0.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 187,335 99 0.21 % 486,922 164 0.13 % Overnight fed funds purchased 15,511 100 2.56 % — — — % Subordinated debentures 1,739 29 6.72 % 73,951 1,065 5.71 % Other borrowings 16,397 234 5.66 % 19,299 160 3.29 % Total borrowings 33,647 363 4.29 % 93,250 1,225 5.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 220,981 462 0.83 % 580,172 1,390 0.95 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,577,713 — — % 5,589,946 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,798,694 $ 462 0.03 % $ 6,170,118 $ 1,390 0.09 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 201,711 204,726 Total liabilities 6,000,404 6,374,844 Shareholders' equity 730,916 886,320 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,731,321 $ 7,261,164 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 79,760 5.23 % $ 70,667 4.36 % Net interest margin 5.21 % 4.35 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.02 % 0.01 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 5.23 % 4.37 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 21%. (2) At September 30, 2021, $242.7 million of the total balance were interest-bearing deposits where interest expense was paid by a third party and not by the Company. On October 1, 2021, the Company reclassified the balances related to that program to noninterest bearing checking due to the product moving to noninterest bearing. (3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.

Selected Financial Information As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Equity to total assets 9.56 % 10.77 % 11.08 % 10.86 % 13.03 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 22.41 $ 24.69 $ 26.00 $ 27.46 $ 27.53 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 10.77 $ 13.22 $ 14.46 $ 16.12 $ 16.71 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 18.17 $ 17.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.10 $ 16.47 Common shares outstanding 28,788,124 29,356,707 29,362,844 30,080,717 31,669,952 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.56 % 0.58 % 0.92 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.95 % 1.16 % 1.52 % Net interest margin 5.21 % 4.76 % 4.80 % 4.59 % 4.35 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 5.23 % 4.77 % 4.81 % 4.61 % 4.37 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.32 % 2.49 % 3.49 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 12.82 % 11.93 % 24.16 % 29.69 % 7.18 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,141 1,178 1,167 1,140 1,124

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income - GAAP $ 23,420 $ 22,391 $ 15,903 $ 156,386 $ 141,708 Less: Gain on sale of trademarks — — — 50,000 — Add: Rebranding expenses 6,899 3,427 — 13,148 — Add: Separation related expenses 1,029 3,116 36 5,109 2,545 Add: Income tax effect resulting from gain on sale of trademarks and rebranding and separation expenses (1,029 ) (1,677 ) (9 ) 8,936 (636 ) Adjusted net income $ 30,319 $ 27,257 $ 15,930 $ 133,579 $ 143,617 Less: Adjusted allocation of earnings to participating securities 508 458 297 2,191 2,734 Adjusted Net income attributable to common shareholders 29,811 26,799 15,633 131,388 140,883 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,581,236 28,868,136 31,299,555 29,232,247 31,751,522 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.93 $ 0.50 $ 4.49 $ 4.44

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance Fiscal Year Ended (Earnings per share amounts) 2022 (Actual) 2023 (Guidance) Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 5.26 $5.25 - $5.75 Less: Net extraordinary items, net of tax(1) $0.77 $0.15 Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted $ 4.49 $5.10 - $5.60

(1) Includes gain on sale of trademarks, rebrand related expenses and separation related expenses.

Efficiency Ratio For the Last Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Noninterest expense: GAAP $ 385,275 $ 375,860 $ 360,733 $ 353,544 $ 343,683 Net interest income 307,324 298,231 294,555 284,605 278,991 Noninterest income 293,807 299,893 308,352 312,039 270,903 Total revenue: GAAP $ 601,131 $ 598,124 $ 602,907 $ 596,644 $ 549,894 Efficiency ratio 64.09 % 62.84 % 59.83 % 59.26 % 62.50 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense: GAAP $ 385,275 $ 375,860 $ 360,733 $ 353,544 $ 343,683 Less: Rebranding expenses 13,148 6,249 2,822 3 — Adjusted noninterest expense 372,127 369,611 357,911 353,341 343,683 Net interest income 307,324 298,231 294,555 284,605 278,991 Noninterest income 293,807 299,893 308,352 312,039 270,903 Less: Gain on sale of trademarks 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 — Total adjusted revenue $ 551,131 $ 548,124 $ 552,907 $ 546,644 $ 549,984 Adjusted efficiency ratio 67.52 % 67.43 % 64.73 % 64.67 % 62.50 %

