SP+ Corporation Brings Sphere Technology to Parking in the City of Roanoke

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), SP, a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its selection by the City of Roanoke, Virginia, to upgrade its parking operations with new technologies and services designed to make garage, surface lot and on-street parking easier for residents and visitors.



With a long history of bringing innovative parking and transportation solutions to major cities and real estate clients, SP+ plans to introduce its Sphere® suite of technologies to create a conveniently streamlined experience for Roanoke parking customers. The Sphere technology products chosen for the City include custom solutions with data-rich analytics designed to optimize operations and manage short- and long-term objectives.

The tech-based enhancements managed by SP+ are scheduled to start December 1, 2022, and will cover more than 4,500 city-owned parking spaces located across seven garages, four lots and on-street spaces.

"From finding and reserving a parking spot to quickly paying via text or with a mobile app, residents and visitors will benefit from the user-friendly options that will be available as part of the enhanced technology solutions SP+ brings to parking in Roanoke," said Bob Kamper, Vice President, Municipal Services for SP+.

In addition to taking over parking enforcement and permitting, SP+ is adding its online reservation system, text-to-pay option, and Sphere Remote™ management services to create a seamless experience for all parkers. Frequent patrons will also benefit from a new proprietary digital portal to access their monthly parking accounts managed by SP+.

Whether driving-up or reserving a space online, parking customers can use the text-to-pay option or download the Parking.com mobile app or other parking apps to easily process payments.

"It's all about flexibility and value. We are grateful for the opportunity to help the City of Roanoke build a parking program that fits their objectives and serves the people and businesses of this great City," said Justin Rogers, Vice President, Commercial Division for SP+.

