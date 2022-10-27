PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $7.0 million for Q3 2022

PCB Bancorp (the "Company") PCB, the holding company of PCB Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Net income totaled $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the current quarter; The Company recorded a provision (reversal) for loan losses of $3.8 million for the current quarter compared with $(109) thousand for the previous quarter and $(1.1) million for the year-ago quarter. Allowance for loan losses ("Allowance") to loans held-for-investment (1) ratio was 1.21% at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.15% at June 30, 2022, 1.29% at December 31, 2021 and 1.39% at September 30, 2021. Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio (2) was 1.21% at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.15% at June 30, 2022, 1.34% at December 31, 2021 and 1.48% at September 30, 2021. Net interest income was $24.0 million for the current quarter compared with $21.4 million for the previous quarter and $20.2 million for the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 4.25% for the current quarter compared with 4.01% for the previous quarter and 3.93% for the year-ago quarter. Gain on sale of loans was $1.4 million for the current quarter compared with $2.0 million for the previous quarter and $4.3 million for the year-ago quarter.



Total assets were $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.5 million, or 0.7%, from $2.34 billion at June 30, 2022, but an increase of $177.3 million, or 8.2%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021 and an increase of $222.4 million, or 10.6%, from $2.10 billion at September 30, 2021;

Loans held-for-investment were $1.96 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $126.2 million, or 6.9%, from $1.83 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $227.0 million, or 13.1%, from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $251.4 million, or 14.7%, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2021;

Total deposits were $1.98 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $19.5 million, or 1.0%, from $2.00 billion at June 30, 2022, but an increase of $111.0 million, or 5.9%, from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2021 and an increase of $145.4 million, or 7.9%, from $1.83 billion at September 30, 2021;

The Company announced a repurchase program on July 28, 2022 for the repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common stock. As of September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 119,941 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $2.2 million; and

The Bank changed its name from Pacific City Bank to PCB Bank and opened 2 new full-service branches in Dallas, Texas and Palisades Park, New Jersey.

"We are pleased to announce our continued solid financial performance for the third quarter of 2022," stated Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We funded $172 million in loans held-for-investment during the third quarter, resulting in a loan balance increase of 6.9% quarter-over-quarter or 13.1% year-to-date. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, our net interest margin expanded 24 basis points to 4.25% and our net interest income increased 12.5% to $24.0 million for the third quarter. In keeping with our expansion strategic initiative to increase the value of our franchise, we successfully opened two new full-service branches in Dallas, Texas, and Palisades Park, New Jersey during the third quarter of 2022."

"As we look ahead into the fourth quarter of this year, we will continue to remain opportunistic with our strong capital position and invest in our long-term franchise value by strategically expanding our footprint. We are on schedule to open one more full-service branch in Carrollton, Texas during the fourth quarter of this year," concluded Kim.

(1) Loans held-for-investment are presented net of deferred fees and costs in this press release. (2) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans from loans held-for-investment. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Net income $ 6,953 $ 9,092 (23.5 )% $ 11,023 (36.9 )% $ 26,285 $ 29,427 (10.7 )% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.60 (23.3 )% $ 0.73 (37.0 )% $ 1.73 $ 1.92 (9.9 )% Net interest income $ 24,023 $ 21,351 12.5 % $ 20,227 18.8 % $ 65,367 $ 57,042 14.6 % Provision (reversal) for loan losses 3,753 (109 ) NM (1,053 ) NM 2,453 (3,134 ) NM Noninterest income 3,176 3,648 (12.9 )% 5,588 (43.2 )% 12,110 13,596 (10.9 )% Noninterest expense 13,695 12,245 11.8 % 11,232 21.9 % 38,011 32,040 18.6 % Return on average assets (1) 1.19 % 1.65 % 2.11 % 1.58 % 1.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 8.16 % 12.48 % 17.98 % 11.84 % 16.40 % Return on average tangible common equity ("TCE") (2) 10.25 % 13.85 % 17.98 % 13.31 % 16.40 % Net interest margin (1) 4.25 % 4.01 % 3.93 % 4.05 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (3) 50.35 % 48.98 % 43.51 % 49.06 % 45.36 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change Total assets $ 2,327,051 $ 2,344,560 (0.7 )% $ 2,149,735 8.2 % $ 2,104,699 10.6 % Net loans held-for-investment 1,935,476 1,811,939 6.8 % 1,709,824 13.2 % 1,684,071 14.9 % Total deposits 1,978,098 1,997,607 (1.0 )% 1,867,134 5.9 % 1,832,666 7.9 % Book value per common share (4) $ 22.40 $ 22.36 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 TCE per common share (2) $ 17.75 $ 17.73 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 14.74 % 15.37 % 12.11 % 11.91 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets 14.30 % 14.26 % 11.92 % 11.76 % TCE to total assets (2), (5) 11.33 % 11.31 % 11.92 % 11.76 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the number of outstanding common shares. (5) The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Interest income/expense on Loans $ 24,835 $ 21,243 16.9 % $ 20,537 20.9 % $ 66,268 $ 58,792 12.7 % Investment securities 806 668 20.7 % 437 84.4 % 1,950 1,172 66.4 % Other interest-earning assets 1,194 535 123.2 % 194 515.5 % 1,957 513 281.5 % Total interest-earning assets 26,835 22,446 19.6 % 21,168 26.8 % 70,175 60,477 16.0 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,798 1,041 168.8 % 885 216.2 % 4,689 3,196 46.7 % Borrowings 14 54 (74.1 )% 56 (75.0 )% 119 239 (50.2 )% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,812 1,095 156.8 % 941 198.8 % 4,808 3,435 40.0 % Net interest income $ 24,023 $ 21,351 12.5 % $ 20,227 18.8 % $ 65,367 $ 57,042 14.6 % Average balance of Loans $ 1,905,366 $ 1,804,368 5.6 % $ 1,715,106 11.1 % $ 1,828,187 $ 1,683,084 8.6 % Investment securities 137,363 135,324 1.5 % 136,874 0.4 % 132,023 131,039 0.8 % Other interest-earning assets 200,367 195,633 2.4 % 188,137 6.5 % 198,311 180,663 9.8 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,243,096 $ 2,135,325 5.0 % $ 2,040,117 9.9 % $ 2,158,521 $ 1,994,786 8.2 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,137,739 $ 1,001,424 13.6 % $ 1,000,332 13.7 % $ 1,058,105 $ 1,026,842 3.0 % Borrowings 2,033 11,132 (81.7 )% 18,152 (88.8 )% 7,824 37,363 (79.1 )% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,139,772 $ 1,012,556 12.6 % $ 1,018,484 11.9 % $ 1,065,929 $ 1,064,205 0.2 % Total funding (1) $ 1,965,134 $ 1,902,247 3.3 % $ 1,812,649 8.4 % $ 1,917,766 $ 1,772,005 8.2 % Annualized average yield/cost of Loans 5.17 % 4.72 % 4.75 % 4.85 % 4.67 % Investment securities 2.33 % 1.98 % 1.27 % 1.97 % 1.20 % Other interest-earning assets 2.36 % 1.10 % 0.41 % 1.32 % 0.38 % Total interest-earning assets 4.75 % 4.22 % 4.12 % 4.35 % 4.05 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.98 % 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.59 % 0.42 % Borrowings 2.73 % 1.95 % 1.22 % 2.03 % 0.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.60 % 0.43 % Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.01 % 3.93 % 4.05 % 3.82 % Cost of total funding (1) 0.57 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.34 % 0.26 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 867 $ 907 (4.4 )% $ 932 (7.0 )% $ 2,682 $ 2,689 (0.3 )% Net amortization of deferred loan fees $ 243 $ 606 (59.9 )% $ 1,983 (87.7 )% $ 2,014 $ 4,662 (56.8 )%

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increase in overall interest rates on loans from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees from the decreased amount of SBA PPP loan payoffs.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate Fixed rate loans 24.0% 4.43% 24.5% 4.35% 28.4% 3.98% 29.9% 3.86% Hybrid rate loans 38.0% 4.23% 37.0% 4.11% 29.1% 4.16% 26.4% 4.28% Variable rate loans 38.0% 6.75% 38.5% 5.12% 42.5% 3.95% 43.7% 3.96%

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of premiums on mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and higher yield on newly purchased investment securities.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increased interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") account. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year-to-date period compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in average balance of deposits and the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") capital investment, partially offset by an increase in loans. The Company maintains most of its cash at the FRB account.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increases in average cost for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increase in market rates.

Provision (reversal) for Loan Losses

Provision (reversal) for loan losses was $3.8 million for the current quarter compared with $(109) thousand for the previous quarter and $(1.1) million for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous year-to-date periods, provision (reversal) for loan losses was $2.5 million and $(3.1) million, respectively. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to increases in gross loan balance, and qualitative adjustment factors related to current economic condition and increased charge-offs during the current quarter.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the current quarter compared with $18 thousand for the previous quarter and $29 thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous year-to-date periods, the Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $1.1 million and $(431) thousand, respectively.

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio(1) was 1.21%, 1.15%, 1.34%, and 1.48% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(1) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes SBA PPP loans from loans held-for-investment. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 1,415 $ 2,039 (30.6 )% $ 4,269 (66.9 )% $ 7,231 $ 9,558 (24.3 )% Service charges and fees on deposits 341 330 3.3 % 292 16.8 % 974 887 9.8 % Loan servicing income 780 755 3.3 % 655 19.1 % 2,235 2,082 7.3 % Bank-owned life insurance income 178 175 1.7 % — — % 525 — — % Other income 462 349 32.4 % 372 24.2 % 1,145 1,069 7.1 % Total noninterest income $ 3,176 $ 3,648 (12.9 )% $ 5,588 (43.2 )% $ 12,110 $ 13,596 (10.9 )%

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 27,313 $ 38,442 (29.0 )% $ 45,048 (39.4 )% $ 105,438 $ 90,074 17.1 % Premium received 2,036 2,600 (21.7 )% 4,879 (58.3 )% 8,842 10,360 (14.7 )% Gain recognized 1,407 2,039 (31.0 )% 4,263 (67.0 )% 7,223 9,412 (23.3 )% Gain on sale of residential property loans Sold loan balance $ 858 $ — — % $ 301 185.0 % $ 858 $ 9,823 (91.3 )% Gain recognized 8 — — % 2 300.0 % 8 142 (94.4 )%

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Loan servicing income Servicing income received $ 1,302 $ 1,287 1.2 % $ 1,180 10.3 % $ 3,819 $ 3,577 6.8 % Servicing assets amortization (522 ) (532 ) (1.9 )% (525 ) (0.6 )% (1,584 ) (1,495 ) 6.0 % Loan servicing income $ 780 $ 755 3.3 % $ 655 19.1 % $ 2,235 $ 2,082 7.3 % Underlying loans at end of period $ 538,904 $ 537,990 0.2 % $ 511,930 5.3 % $ 538,904 $ 511,930 5.3 %

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,457 $ 8,125 4.1 % $ 7,606 11.2 % $ 25,177 $ 20,913 20.4 % Occupancy and equipment 1,650 1,537 7.4 % 1,399 17.9 % 4,584 4,158 10.2 % Professional fees 587 642 (8.6 )% 422 39.1 % 1,632 1,574 3.7 % Marketing and business promotion 909 310 193.2 % 416 118.5 % 1,426 1,070 33.3 % Data processing 427 441 (3.2 )% 391 9.2 % 1,272 1,164 9.3 % Director fees and expenses 179 182 (1.6 )% 144 24.3 % 530 433 22.4 % Regulatory assessments 150 147 2.0 % 12 1,150.0 % 438 399 9.8 % Other expense 1,336 861 55.2 % 842 58.7 % 2,952 2,329 26.7 % Total noninterest expense $ 13,695 $ 12,245 11.8 % $ 11,232 21.9 % $ 38,011 $ 32,040 18.6 %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The increases for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense from the increased number of employees, partially offset by a decrease in incentives tied to the sales of Loan Production Offices ("LPO") originated SBA loans and an increase in loan origination cost, which offsets the recognition of salaries. The increase for the current year-to-date period compared with the previous year-to-date period was due to increases in salaries, other employee benefit expense, the incentives tied to sales of LPO originated SBA loans, and a decrease in loan origination cost.

Total loan origination cost included in salaries and employee benefits were $488 thousand, $461 thousand, and $421 thousand for the current, previous, and year-ago quarters, respectively, and $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the current and previous year-to-date periods, respectively. The Company recognized a higher loan origination cost for the previous year-to-date period primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production in the first quarter of 2021. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 274, 271, and 249 as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Occupancy and Equipment. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to new branch openings. The Company opened 2 new branches in Dallas, Texas and Palisades Park, New Jersey during the current quarter and plans to open one more branch in Carrollton, Texas during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Marketing and Business Promotion. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to increases in marketing activities and advertisement for the Bank's name change to PCB Bank, and new branch openings.

Director Fees and Expenses. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date periods compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a new director appointed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Regulatory Assessments. During the year-ago quarter, an adjustment was made for the assessment rate decrease.

Other Expense. The increases for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to an increase in office expense for the new branches and a legal settlement of $150 thousand for the current quarter.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.5 million, or 0.7%, from $2.34 billion at June 30, 2022, but an increase of $177.3 million, or 8.2%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021 and an increase of $222.4 million, or 10.6%, from $2.10 billion at September 30, 2021. The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by increases in loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and loans held-for-sale.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 1,271,781 $ 1,204,142 5.6 % $ 1,105,843 15.0 % $ 1,054,351 20.6 % Residential property 297,506 258,259 15.2 % 209,485 42.0 % 201,635 47.5 % SBA property 136,088 131,420 3.6 % 129,661 5.0 % 127,845 6.4 % Construction 14,592 12,595 15.9 % 8,252 76.8 % 6,572 122.0 % Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 80,225 73,885 8.6 % 73,438 9.2 % 74,390 7.8 % Commercial lines of credit 117,960 111,916 5.4 % 100,936 16.9 % 101,456 16.3 % SBA commercial term 16,542 16,985 (2.6 )% 17,640 (6.2 )% 18,338 (9.8 )% SBA PPP 1,309 1,583 (17.3 )% 65,329 (98.0 )% 101,901 (98.7 )% Other consumer loans 23,234 22,225 4.5 % 21,621 7.5 % 21,390 8.6 % Loans held-for-investment 1,959,237 1,833,010 6.9 % 1,732,205 13.1 % 1,707,878 14.7 % Loans held-for-sale 18,982 9,627 97.2 % 37,026 (48.7 )% 29,020 (34.6 )% Total loans $ 1,978,219 $ 1,842,637 7.4 % $ 1,769,231 11.8 % $ 1,736,898 13.9 %

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $171.9 million and advances on lines of credit of $42.0 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $86.6 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new funding of $450.8 million and advances of lines of credit of $111.3 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $333.9 million. SBA PPP loans of $274 thousand and $64.0 million were paid off through regular payments or forgiveness from SBA during the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively.

The increase in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $37.1 million, partially offset by sales of $27.7 million. The decrease for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to sales of $105.8 million, partially offset by new funding of $88.2 million.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 18,400 $ 20,425 (9.9 )% $ 20,194 (8.9 )% $ 17,873 2.9 % SBA property 3,730 4,265 (12.5 )% 3,068 21.6 % 4,747 (21.4 )% Construction 11,093 12,080 (8.2 )% 5,180 114.2 % 9,478 17.0 % Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 2,027 2,347 (13.6 )% 1,097 84.8 % 1,455 39.3 % Commercial lines of credit 254,738 218,850 16.4 % 169,000 50.7 % 156,411 62.9 % SBA commercial term 572 383 49.3 % 149 283.9 % 245 133.5 % Other consumer loans 847 1,086 (22.0 )% 595 42.4 % 130 551.5 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 291,407 $ 259,436 12.3 % $ 199,283 46.2 % $ 190,339 53.1 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change Nonaccrual loans Real estate loans Commercial property $ 2,444 $ — — % $ — — % $ — — % Residential property 372 450 (17.3 ) % — — % — — % SBA property 552 564 (2.1 ) % 746 (26.0 )% 766 (27.9 )% Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 3 — — % — — % — — % Commercial lines of credit 4,000 — — % — — % — — % SBA commercial term — 185 (100.0 )% 213 (100.0 )% 314 (100.0 )% Other consumer loans 25 24 4.2 % 35 (28.6 )% 33 (24.2 )% Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment 7,396 1,223 504.7 % 994 644.1 % 1,113 564.5 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — % — — % 3 (100.0 )% Non-performing loans ("NPLs") 7,396 1,223 504.7 % 994 644.1 % 1,116 562.7 % Other real estate owned ("OREO") — 808 (100.0 )% — — % — — % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 7,396 $ 2,031 264.2 % $ 994 644.1 % $ 1,116 562.7 % Loans past due and still accruing Past due 30 to 59 days $ 215 $ 682 (68.5 )% $ 549 (60.8 )% $ 292 (26.4 )% Past due 60 to 89 days 195 — — % 5 3,800.0 % — — % Past due 90 days or more — — — % — — % 3 (100.0 )% Total loans past due and still accruing $ 410 $ 682 (39.9 )% 554 (26.0 )% $ 295 39.0 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") Accruing TDRs $ 542 $ 555 (2.3 )% $ 576 (5.9 )% $ 589 (8.0 )% Nonaccrual TDRs 7 10 (30.0 )% 17 (58.8 )% 26 (73.1 )% Total TDRs $ 549 $ 565 (2.8 )% $ 593 (7.4 )% $ 615 (10.7 )% Special mention loans $ 5,986 $ 6,313 (5.2 )% $ 18,092 (66.9 )% $ 17,315 (65.4 )% Classified assets Classified loans $ 10,293 $ 3,980 158.6 % $ 5,168 99.2 % $ 5,345 92.6 % OREO — 808 (100.0 )% — — % — — % Classified assets $ 10,293 $ 4,788 115.0 % $ 5,168 99.2 % $ 5,345 92.6 % NPLs to loans held-for-investment 0.38 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % NPAs to total assets 0.32 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Classified assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.25 %

The decrease in special mention loans for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to improvements of 2 loans with an aggregated carrying value of $11.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increases in nonaccrual commercial property loans and commercial lines of credit, and classified loans for the current quarter were primarily due to downgrades of loans to a single credit relationship.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $129.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 6.95%, from $139.1 million at June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $3.7 million, or 2.8%, from $133.1 million at September 30, 2021, but an increase of $6.2 million, or 5.03%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to principal pay-downs and calls of $6.4 million, a fair value decrease of $6.3 million, and net premium amortization of $75 thousand, partially offset by purchases of $3.1 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to purchases of $41.1 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $18.8 million, a fair value decrease of $15.8 million, and net premium amortization of $307 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company's deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 ($ in thousands) Amount % to

Total Amount % to

Total Amount % to

Total Amount % to

Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 809,842 40.9 % $ 988,454 49.5 % $ 830,383 44.5 % $ 832,240 45.4 % Interest-bearing deposits Savings 13,028 0.7 % 14,686 0.7 % 16,299 0.9 % 13,294 0.7 % NOW 17,550 0.9 % 18,881 0.9 % 20,185 1.1 % 20,461 1.1 % Retail money market accounts 522,412 26.4 % 458,605 22.9 % 386,041 20.5 % 376,333 20.5 % Brokered money market accounts 10,010 0.5 % 1 0.1 % 1 0.1 % 4 0.1 % Retail time deposits of $250,000 or less 236,864 12.0 % 235,956 11.8 % 256,956 13.8 % 262,207 14.3 % More than $250,000 239,271 12.1 % 186,024 9.3 % 172,269 9.2 % 163,127 8.9 % State and brokered time deposits 129,121 6.5 % 95,000 4.8 % 185,000 9.9 % 165,000 9.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,168,256 59.1 % 1,009,153 50.5 % 1,036,751 55.5 % 1,000,426 54.6 % Total deposits $ 1,978,098 100.0 % $ 1,997,607 100.0 % $ 1,867,134 100.0 % $ 1,832,666 100.0 %

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to strong deposit market competition and the migration of large amount of noninterest-bearing demand deposits to money market accounts and time deposits attributable to the rising market rates. To remain competitive in this rising interest rate environment, the Bank started to offer higher rates on deposit products to retain and attract new customers.

The increase in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to new accounts of $152.8 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $182.6 million and balance increases of $6.3 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $287.7 million. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to new accounts of $252.2 million, renewals of the matured accounts of $480.2 million and balance increases of $15.8 million, partially offset by matured and closed accounts of $701.4 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company's liquidity position as of September 30, 2022:

($ in thousands) 9/30/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,038 Cash and cash equivalents to total assets 6.6 % Available borrowing capacity FHLB advances $ 586,125 Federal Reserve Discount Window 29,065 Overnight federal funds lines 65,000 Total $ 680,190 Total available borrowing capacity to total assets 29.2 %

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity was $332.7 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.5%, from $334.4 million at June 30, 2022, but an increase of $76.4 million, or 29.8%, from $256.3 million at December 31, 2021 and an increase of $85.1 million, or 34.4%, from $247.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease for the current quarter and year-to-date period were primarily due to cash dividends declared on common stock, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, and repurchase of common stock, partially offset by net income. The increase for the current year-to-date period was primarily due to net income and issuance of preferred stock (as discussed below), partially offset by cash dividends declared on common stock, repurchase of common stock and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The Company declared cash dividends of $2.2 million and $6.7 million for the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively.

Stock Repurchase

On April 8, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the date of the board meeting, which represented 775,000 shares, through September 7, 2021. The Company repurchased and retired 680,269 shares of common stock totaling $10.9 million at a weighted-average price of $15.99 per share under this program.

On July 28, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a repurchase program authorizing for the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the date of the board meeting, which represented 747,938 shares, through February 1, 2023. The Company repurchased and retired 119,941 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $18.75 per share, totaling $2.2 million under this repurchase program as of September 30, 2022.

Issuance of Preferred Stock Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program

On May 24, 2022, the Company issued 69,141 shares of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share ("Series C Preferred Stock") for the capital investment of $69.1 million from the U.S. Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP"). ECIP investment is treated as tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Series C Preferred Stock bears no dividend for the first 24 months following the investment date. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be adjusted based on the lending growth criteria listed in the terms of the ECIP investment with an annual dividend rate up to 2%. After the tenth anniversary of the investment date, the dividend rate will be fixed based on average annual amount of lending in years 2 through 10.

Capital Ratios

Based on changes to the Federal Reserve's definition of a "Small Bank Holding Company" that increased the threshold to $3 billion in assets in August 2018, the Company is not currently subject to separate minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will again be subject to capital measurements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company's ratios are included in following discussion. The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of the dates indicated:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Well

Capitalized

Requirements PCB Bancorp Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.69 % 14.44 % 14.79 % 15.07 % N/A Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.34 % 19.25 % 16.04 % 16.32 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.14 % 18.11 % 14.79 % 15.07 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 14.74 % 15.37 % 12.11 % 11.91 % N/A PCB Bank Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.82 % 17.79 % 14.48 % 14.76 % 6.5 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.02 % 18.92 % 15.73 % 16.01 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.82 % 17.79 % 14.48 % 14.76 % 8.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 14.47 % 15.09 % 11.85 % 11.66 % 5.0 %

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for PCB Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to general economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, the impact of inflation, changes in interest rates (including actions taken by the Federal Reserve to address inflation), deposit flows, and real estate values, and their corresponding impact on our customers, and the network and data incident discovered on August 30, 2021. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 22,252 $ 23,125 (3.8 )% $ 15,222 46.2 % $ 19,688 13.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 131,786 276,785 (52.4 )% 188,063 (29.9 )% 195,285 (32.5 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 154,038 299,910 (48.6 )% 203,285 (24.2 )% 214,973 (28.3 )% Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 129,401 139,067 (7.0 )% 123,198 5.0 % 133,102 (2.8 )% Loans held-for-sale 18,982 9,627 97.2 % 37,026 (48.7 ) % 29,020 (34.6 )% Loans held-for-investment 1,959,237 1,833,010 6.9 % 1,732,205 13.1 % 1,707,878 14.7 % Allowance for loan losses (23,761 ) (21,071 ) 12.8 % (22,381 ) 6.2 % (23,807 ) (0.2 )% Net loans held-for-investment 1,935,476 1,811,939 6.8 % 1,709,824 13.2 % 1,684,071 14.9 % Premises and equipment, net 4,671 3,633 28.6 % 3,098 50.8 % 3,306 41.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 10,183 10,183 — % 8,577 18.7 % 8,577 18.7 % Other real estate owned, net — 808 (100.0 )% — — % — — % Bank-owned life insurance 29,883 29,705 0.6 % 29,358 1.8 % — — % Deferred tax assets, net 12,135 11,869 2.2 % 10,824 12.1 % 7,519 61.4 % Servicing assets 7,627 7,716 (1.2 )% 7,269 4.9 % 7,009 8.8 % Operating lease assets 6,897 6,512 5.9 % 6,786 1.6 % 7,164 (3.7 )% Accrued interest receivable 6,070 5,212 16.5 % 5,368 13.1 % 5,494 10.5 % Other assets 11,688 8,379 39.5 % 5,122 128.2 % 4,464 161.8 % Total assets $ 2,327,051 $ 2,344,560 (0.7 )% $ 2,149,735 8.2 % $ 2,104,699 10.6 % Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 809,842 $ 988,454 (18.1 )% $ 830,383 (2.5 )% $ 832,240 (2.7 )% Savings, NOW and money market accounts 563,000 492,173 14.4 % 422,526 33.2 % 410,092 37.3 % Time deposits of $250,000 or less 305,985 270,956 12.9 % 341,956 (10.5 )% 327,207 (6.5 )% Time deposits of more than $250,000 299,271 246,024 21.6 % 272,269 9.9 % 263,127 13.7 % Total deposits 1,978,098 1,997,607 (1.0 )% 1,867,134 5.9 % 1,832,666 7.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — % 10,000 (100.0 )% 10,000 (100.0 )% Operating lease liabilities 7,402 7,067 4.7 % 7,444 (0.6 )% 7,862 (5.9 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 8,832 5,511 60.3 % 8,871 (0.4 )% 6,573 34.4 % Total liabilities 1,994,332 2,010,185 (0.8 )% 1,893,449 5.3 % 1,857,101 7.4 % Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 69,141 69,141 — % — — % — — % Common stock 153,890 155,842 (1.3 )% 154,992 (0.7 )% 154,618 (0.5 )% Retained earnings 120,699 115,992 4.1 % 101,140 19.3 % 92,248 30.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (11,011 ) (6,600 ) 66.8 % 154 NM 732 NM Total shareholders' equity 332,719 334,375 (0.5 )% 256,286 29.8 % 247,598 34.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,327,051 $ 2,344,560 (0.7 )% $ 2,149,735 8.2 % $ 2,104,699 10.6 % Outstanding common shares 14,853,140 14,956,760 14,865,825 14,841,626 Book value per common share (1) $ 22.40 $ 22.36 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 TCE per common share (2) $ 17.75 $ 17.73 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 Total loan to total deposit ratio 100.01 % 92.24 % 94.76 % 94.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 40.94 % 49.48 % 44.47 % 45.41 %

(1) The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 % Change 9/30/2021 % Change 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 % Change Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 24,835 $ 21,243 16.9 % $ 20,537 20.9 % $ 66,268 $ 58,792 12.7 % Investment securities 806 668 20.7 % 437 84.4 % 1,950 1,172 66.4 % Other interest-earning assets 1,194 535 123.2 % 194 515.5 % 1,957 513 281.5 % Total interest income 26,835 22,446 19.6 % 21,168 26.8 % 70,175 60,477 16.0 % Interest expense Deposits 2,798 1,041 168.8 % 885 216.2 % 4,689 3,196 46.7 % Other borrowings 14 54 (74.1 )% 56 (75.0 )% 119 239 (50.2 )% Total interest expense 2,812 1,095 156.8 % 941 198.8 % 4,808 3,435 40.0 % Net interest income 24,023 21,351 12.5 % 20,227 18.8 % 65,367 57,042 14.6 % Provision (reversal) for loan losses 3,753 (109 ) NM (1,053 ) NM 2,453 (3,134 ) NM Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses 20,270 21,460 (5.5 )% 21,280 (4.7 )% 62,914 60,176 4.5 % Noninterest income Gain on sale of loans 1,415 2,039 (30.6 )% 4,269 (66.9 )% 7,231 9,558 (24.3 )% Service charges and fees on deposits 341 330 3.3 % 292 16.8 % 974 887 9.8 % Loan servicing income 780 755 3.3 % 655 19.1 % 2,235 2,082 7.3 % Bank-owned life insurance income 178 175 1.7 % — — % 525 — — % Other income 462 349 32.4 % 372 24.2 % 1,145 1,069 7.1 % Total noninterest income 3,176 3,648 (12.9 )% 5,588 (43.2 )% 12,110 13,596 (10.9 )% Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,457 8,125 4.1 % 7,606 11.2 % 25,177 20,913 20.4 % Occupancy and equipment 1,650 1,537 7.4 % 1,399 17.9 % 4,584 4,158 10.2 % Professional fees 587 642 (8.6 )% 422 39.1 % 1,632 1,574 3.7 % Marketing and business promotion 909 310 193.2 % 416 118.5 % 1,426 1,070 33.3 % Data processing 427 441 (3.2 )% 391 9.2 % 1,272 1,164 9.3 % Director fees and expenses 179 182 (1.6 )% 144 24.3 % 530 433 22.4 % Regulatory assessments 150 147 2.0 % 12 1,150.0 % 438 399 9.8 % Other expense 1,336 861 55.2 % 842 58.7 % 2,952 2,329 26.7 % Total noninterest expense 13,695 12,245 11.8 % 11,232 21.9 % 38,011 32,040 18.6 % Income before income taxes 9,751 12,863 (24.2 )% 15,636 (37.6 )% 37,013 41,732 (11.3 )% Income tax expense 2,798 3,771 (25.8 )% 4,613 (39.3 )% 10,728 12,305 (12.8 )% Net income $ 6,953 $ 9,092 (23.5 )% $ 11,023 (36.9 )% $ 26,285 $ 29,427 (10.7 )% Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.61 $ 0.74 $ 1.76 $ 1.94 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 1.73 $ 1.92 Average common shares Basic 14,877,879 14,883,768 14,779,707 14,869,997 15,090,989 Diluted 15,088,089 15,122,452 15,031,558 15,126,863 15,298,065 Dividend paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.45 $ 0.32 Return on average assets (1) 1.19 % 1.65 % 2.11 % 1.58 % 1.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 8.16 % 12.48 % 17.98 % 11.84 % 16.40 % Return on average TCE (1), (2) 10.25 % 13.85 % 17.98 % 13.31 % 16.40 % Efficiency ratio (3) 50.35 % 48.98 % 43.51 % 49.06 % 45.36 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.