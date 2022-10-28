Unique Kids Camp, Camp Unbeatables, Announces Franchise Sales Launch
The thriving brand is rolling out their sales launch, calling those interested in franchise investment to join the network.
We are ready both with our training program, procedure manuals, and with our successful experience of 15 years to give the best training and support to our franchisees.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Unbeatables, a unique camp experience for kids, has just announced its franchise sales kick off.
— Gaby Casanas, CEO and founder of Camp Unbeatables
This kids camp franchise is the only camp in the U.S. that offers multisport instruction and play, life skills strategies and techniques, tutoring, and other fun activities all under one roof.
According to Gaby Casanas, CEO and founder of the brand, Camp Unbeatables is built upon a multifaceted approach to the camp experience that differentiates it from any other camp in the country. “Through a unique blend of the virtual and real worlds, a powerful reinforcement and motivation system, and a robust program of physical activities and sports, the children who attend Camp Unbeatables learn how to be happier and more successful in life, in a fun and entertaining way,” stated Casanas.
The camp was first kicked off in South Florida in 2009 by Casanas. “I started doing a pilot test in a camp with 25 children in the condominium where I used to live, basically with the kids of my friends. And, without having to say much more, 15 years later, we have worked with more than 10,000 children in South Florida.”
Franchises include training, resources, and other support mechanisms throughout the life of the franchise agreement. “Our goal is to maintain an amazing support team for our franchisees so that they feel ‘safe’ and proud to belong to this ‘social movement’,” stated Casanas. “We are ready both with our training program, procedure manuals, and with our successful experience of 15 years to give the best training and support to our franchisees. Projecting and inoculating our mission and mystique of work to those who are willing to repeat our business will be very easy for us.”
The company is seeking to vet new candidates for this kids camp franchise opportunity. Some of the brand’s franchise candidates may include parents of elementary-aged children who have administration skills, teachers or principals who are seeking extra income during school breaks, immigrants with prior kids’ camp experience who are seeking to own a business in the U.S., and existing relevant children’s businesses that could add Camp Unbeatables to their offerings.
As for future goals for Camp Unbeatables, Casanas and her team want to make waves throughout the whole nation. “We’d love to see our ‘Unbeatables Characters’, which is a set of five superhero characters that our creative team developed, as icons and role models for the youth in social media, TV, and more,” stated Casanas. “Our hope is to prove the effectiveness of our program through an evaluation system and involve families in such a way that Camp Unbeatables results in an experience of transformation and improvement for the entire family system.”
Interested candidates are invited to visit the Camp Unbeatables franchise website at www.unbeatables.org for more information.
ABOUT Camp Unbeatables
Camp Unbeatables is an award-winning program that combines life coaching with sports, artistic, creative and educational activities. The company was first launched in 2009 by Gabriela Casanas and is currently headquartered in Doral, Florida. For more information about the company and the franchise opportunity, visit www.campunbeatables.com and www.unbeatables.org.
