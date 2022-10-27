Human trafficker sentenced to life in prison following DCI investigation

HELENA – A Billings man was sentenced today to life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, and drug trafficking and firearms crimes following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

“As a result of the great work of our investigators this human trafficker will spend the rest of his life behind bars. The Department of Justice will continue fighting human trafficking alongside our local and federal law enforcement partners and the Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Following a bench trial, Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in June by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters of transportation of a person with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, distribution of cocaine to a person under the age of 21, distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and two counts of kidnapping. In 2020, Stackhouse trafficked illegal narcotics and sexually assaulted a 20-year old female he transported to Colorado, while providing her cocaine. He also kidnapped two minor girls in 2020 and 2021 with the purpose of sexually assaulting them in hotel rooms in Billings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Billings Police Department, and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office assisted DCI with the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Attorney General Knudsen has made it a priority of his administration to fight human trafficking. He has increased human trafficking training for county attorneys, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers, and law enforcement cadets at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. He continues to bring together law enforcement and government officials, criminal prosecutors, and leaders from advocacy groups and private industry to create a comprehensive response to the problem.