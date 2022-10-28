Kent Axell, a Master Magician and Mentalist from Las Vegas, is Returning to his Home State of Maine for One Night Only

Saco, Maine community members of all ages who are looking for a little magic in their life need to look no further!

Saco Main Street , a non-profit dedicated to increasing the arts and cultural vibrancy of downtown Saco, has secured Kent Axell for a Single Night Performance at Thornton Academy in the Garland Auditorium on November 13th, 2022. Community members of all ages are invited to attend "THE MINDREADER, an evening of Magic and Mischief".Returning to where he was born and raised and for one night only, Kent Axell, a master magician and psychological illusionist is traveling from Las Vegas to his home state to perform on Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at Thornton Academy in the Garland Auditorium. As part of a fundraiser to support Saco Main Street, Kent will be putting on an unforgettable show full of magic, mentalism, and plenty of audience participation.Saco Main Street is proudly accredited by Main Street America and is a designated Main Street Maine community member. Saco Main Street's mission is to support economic development through a focus on a vibrant downtown – a place that has a thriving local economy is rich in character and features inviting public spaces that make residents, businesses, and visitors feel that they belong."TA's fine arts department has a passion for the performing arts, and a commitment to encouraging the expressive creativity of our community's students, which made inviting Maine native Kent Axell to perform seem like the perfect fit, " stated Jennifer Day, Executive Director of Saco Main Street.Doors open at 6:30pm with a 7pm start. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advanceTicket Rate: $15.00 | $12.00 for Students.This event is designed to bring people together in the community with all proceeds going to advance the efforts of the non-profit, Saco Main Street.Thornton Academy is located on Main Street and has been part of the community since 1811. The premier private school offers Co-education Boarding and Day School for grades 6-12, offering 200+ classes: 26 APs, 7 languages, and has award-winning STEM and Arts programs, according to their website. They currently have an enrollment of approximately 1400 students, 200 of which are international.This event will be family-friendly and perfect for families, students, and young people. The auditorium seats 500 people so tickets are limited.