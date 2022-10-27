Breaking News for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Y-mAbs investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Y-mAbs is the subject of briefing documents posted to the FDA website on October 26, 2022. According to the documents, FDA scientists have identified concerns with the data submitted as part of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for omburtamab. The FDA identified multiple issues with the Company’s data, including the differences between its study and control populations. Based on this news, shares of Y-mAbs fell by more than 23% in intraday trading on the same day.

