MDC and partners holding Prescribed Burn Association Interest Meetings Dec. 1 in Hollister and Dec. 2 in Macks Creek

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Prescribed fire is an affordable and effective tool for accomplishing land-management goals. It can reduce fuel loads to lessen the intensity and chance of wildfire, help restore native plant communities, enhance wildlife habitat, improve livestock forage production, regenerate merchantable trees, and control invasive species.

The responsible use of fire can benefit both people and land resources, especially when community members join forces through a Prescribed Burn Association (PBA). A PBA is a group of landowners and other community members who come together to conduct prescribed burns more effectively and safely. The members pool their knowledge, experience, equipment, and peoplepower to help others in their association conduct prescribed burns.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council and Quail Forever to host two PBA Interest Meetings on the benefits of prescribed fire, how PBAs function, and next steps to form a PBA.

Those interested within Taney and surrounding counties are invited to a Dec. 1 meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the College of the Ozarks Plaster School of Business Auditorium at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Hollister. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/hollisterpba. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs at brad.graevs@mdc.mo.gov.

Those interested within Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties are invited to a Dec. 2 meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Macks Creek R-V School District at 245 State Road N in Macks Creek. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/mackscreekpba. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Cory Gregg at cory.gregg@mdc.mo.gov. A recording of the Dec. 2 meeting will be made available to registrants via email following the meeting.

For more information about prescribed fire, visit moprescribedfire.org.