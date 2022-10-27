Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,834 in the last 365 days.

MDC and partners holding Prescribed Burn Association Interest Meetings Dec. 1 in Hollister and Dec. 2 in Macks Creek

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Prescribed fire is an affordable and effective tool for accomplishing land-management goals. It can reduce fuel loads to lessen the intensity and chance of wildfire, help restore native plant communities, enhance wildlife habitat, improve livestock forage production, regenerate merchantable trees, and control invasive species.

The responsible use of fire can benefit both people and land resources, especially when community members join forces through a Prescribed Burn Association (PBA). A PBA is a group of landowners and other community members who come together to conduct prescribed burns more effectively and safely. The members pool their knowledge, experience, equipment, and peoplepower to help others in their association conduct prescribed burns.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council and Quail Forever to host two PBA Interest Meetings on the benefits of prescribed fire, how PBAs function, and next steps to form a PBA.

Those interested within Taney and surrounding counties are invited to a Dec. 1 meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the College of the Ozarks Plaster School of Business Auditorium at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Hollister. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/hollisterpba. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs at brad.graevs@mdc.mo.gov.

Those interested within Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties are invited to a Dec. 2 meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Macks Creek R-V School District at 245 State Road N in Macks Creek. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/mackscreekpba. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Cory Gregg at cory.gregg@mdc.mo.gov. A recording of the Dec. 2 meeting will be made available to registrants via email following the meeting.

For more information about prescribed fire, visit moprescribedfire.org.

You just read:

MDC and partners holding Prescribed Burn Association Interest Meetings Dec. 1 in Hollister and Dec. 2 in Macks Creek

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.