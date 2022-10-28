The Original 24-Track Analog Master Recording of the Johnny Cash Lost Performance for Sale
The Original 24-Track Analog Master Recording of Johnny Cash's Live Performance (a.k.a. Johnny Cash The Great Lost Performance) at The Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ USA on July 28, 1990 is being offered for sale.
These are the Original 24-track Master Tape Recordings of Johnny Cash Live on the night of July 28, 1990 at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, NY USA. Part of these tapes were released by Universal/Mercury Polygram "The Great Lost Performance".
the actual Original 24-Track Analog Recordings of the Johnny Cash Concert that took place on July 28, 1990 at the Paramount Theater, Asbury Park, New Jersey - "The Great Lost Performance".
This great historical collection of music consists of three 2-inch, 24 track tapes on 14-inch reels. A total of four tapes were used in recording this great performance. Tape Number One remains “lost”. Tape One contained part of the opening act - performances by “The Carter Sisters”. Tape Two starts with the ending of the opening act. Tapes Two through Four (now numbered one through three) contain the entire balance of the show, including all of Johnny Cash’s Performance. These are 24 track tapes recorded at 30 ips, allowing for an unbelievable quality of sound. You actually feel that you are present when listing to these tapes. Each tape has approximately 33 minutes of music on it.
These original master tapes contain unreleased material as well as the first rendition of “What Is Man” by Johnny Cash. You will also find “Vaya Con Dios”. This may be the only version ever recorded by Johnny - unreleased and on Tape Three of this collection. Many critics have lauded this performance of Cash as one of his best, if not best ever. Johnny has been quoted (referring to that night at the Paramount) “It was among my happiest of times”. You hear it in his voice. The banter between the performers (most of which did not make the CD) is all here on these tapes. It enlivens and adds a personal touch that you will not get anywhere else.
