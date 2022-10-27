Manchin, Capito Announce Clean School Bus Grants for Wyoming, Boone, Wirt Counties from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

October 27, 2022

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,975,000 in funding for Wyoming, Boone, and Wirt county schools through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA) Clean School Bus Program.



“Every West Virginian deserves clean air to breathe, and this Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investment for clean school buses in Boone, Wirt and Wyoming counties is great news for our entire state. The new buses will emit fewer pollutants linked with asthma and lung damage and will promote better air quality across the state, all while safely taking young West Virginians to and from school every day,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State, and I will keep working with the EPA to protect communities across West Virginia for generations to come.”



“Along with making record investments in our nation’s core infrastructure, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided funds to replace and upgrade school buses across the country with lower-emissions vehicles,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Today’s announcement is good news for Wyoming, Boone, and Wirt counties, and I’m looking forward to seeing West Virginia lead the way in providing reliable, safe transportation while reducing the impact it has on our environment.”

Individual awards listed below:



