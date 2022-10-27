DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: SEPTEMBER 2022 TOTAL VISITOR COUNT WAS 95.5 PERCENT OF THE 2019 LEVEL

HONOLULU – According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 703,270 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in September 2022, representing a 95.5 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. These visitors spent $1.48 billion in September 2022, as measured in nominal dollars, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the $1.25 billion reported for September 2019.

In September 2022, 691,794 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 11,476 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 718,042 visitors arrived by air (-3.7%) and 18,114 visitors came by cruise ships (-36.6%) in September 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in September 2022 was 8.9 days, up from 8.4 days (+5.9%) in September 2019. The statewide average daily census[1] was 208,589 visitors in September 2022 compared to 206,169 visitors (+1.2%) in September 2019.

In September 2022, 395,115 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 29.2 percent compared to 305,808 visitors in September 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $779.8 million in September 2022, up 67.3 percent from $466 million in September 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in September 2022 ($236 per person) was much higher compared to September 2019 ($179 per person, +31.6%).

There were 170,995 visitors from the U.S. East in September 2022, a 28.4 percent growth compared to the 133,185 visitors in September 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $423.1 million in September 2022, up 46.5 percent from $288.9 million in September 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in September 2022 ($254 per person) increased in comparison to September 2019 ($229 per person, +11.3%).

There were 24,092 visitors from Japan in September 2022 compared to 143,928 visitors (-83.3%) in September 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.5 million in September 2022 compared to $196.5 million (-78.4%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in September 2022 ($233 per person) was slightly higher compared to September 2019 ($231 per person, +0.9%).

In September 2022, 20,960 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 21,928 visitors (-4.4%) in September 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $47.5 million in September 2022, compared to $40.5 million (+17.2%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in September 2022 ($200 per person) increased significantly compared to September 2019 ($159 per person, +26.1%).

In September 2022, there were 80,632 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 113,192 visitors (-28.8%) from All Other International Markets in September 2019.

In September 2022, a total of 4,501 trans-Pacific flights with 957,031 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,533 flights (-0.7%) with 1,012,883 (-5.5%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $14.35 billion, up 7.9 percent from $13.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019. A total of 6,888,439 visitors arrived in the first nine months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first nine months of 2019 at 7,828,965 visitors (-12%).

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Japan expects an increase in both in-bound and out-bound travel with new (less restrictive) COVID protocols for travelers. Hawai‘i anticipates an end of year pick up in Japanese travelers as well as international travel overall which should help end 2022 on a high note and provide momentum going into 2023.

DBEDT remains positive that Hawai‘i will achieve a full recovery by 2025 despite a strong dollar, global inflation and fossil fuel supply chain disruptions due to the Ukraine-Russian War. It’s important to note that on average, every visitor in Hawai‘i spends about $2,100 per trip while staying in our islands which adds about $250 in state tax revenue (per person per trip) not including county tax revenue generation. It is also important to note that every 50 visitors support one job in our state.

As we move closer to full recovery in 2025 we will need a healthy mix of domestic and international travelers who share the values of Mālama Ku‘u Home.

