Lane Restrictions Start Next Week on Euclid Avenue in Duboistown, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown, Lycoming County, for a gas main replacement.



Starting on Wednesday, November 1, Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between Clarendon Street and Spring Street. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed intermittingly through December 2022 and during daylight hours.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and watch for lane changes or restrictions.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

