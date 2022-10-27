NOTICE: FDALabel is scheduled for routine maintenance

The FDALabel Database is a web-based application used to perform customizable searches of over 140,000 human prescription, biological, over-the-counter (OTC), and animal drug labeling documents. The source of FDALabel's data is the FDA's Structured Product Labeling (SPL)1 archive2, 3 , which stores labeling documents submitted by manufacturers. FDALabel is implemented as a secure three-tier application with an Oracle database.



The following table lists the count of several common labeling types in FDALabel.

Labeling Types Number of Labeling as of July 26, 2022 Human OTC Drugs* 90,951 Human Prescription Drugs and Biological Products** 52,860 Animal Prescription and Animal OTC Products 3,459

* Includes Human OTC drugs approved for marketing through a New Drug Application (NDA), Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), or the OTC monograph system.

** Includes drug products, therapeutic biologics, vaccines, plasma derivatives, allergenics (standardized and non-standardized), cellular therapy, and licensed minimally manipulated cells.

You can use the wealth of information in the FDALabel Database in many cases including as a healthcare provider for quick access to drug indications and warnings, as a pharmaceutical company for drug development, or as a researcher studying drug safety. For example, recent publications describe how information in drug labeling can be used to aid and facilitate drug repurposing4 as well as applications in precision medicine, drug safety, and regulatory science5-7. Another publication demonstrated how a systematic classification scheme using FDA-approved drug labeling was developed to assess a drug’s potential for drug-induced liver injury, thus illustrating the utility of FDALabel Database8.

The FDALabel Database includes the following types of labeling:

Human prescription drug and biological product labeling including prescribing information, patient labeling, and carton and container labeling: Drug products Therapeutic biologics and monoclonal antibodies Vaccines Other biological products (e.g., blood products, allergenics, cellular therapy)

including prescribing information, patient labeling, and carton and container labeling: Human over-the-counter (OTC) labeling : Approved drugs Products marketed under the monograph system

: Unapproved homeopathic prescription and homeopathic OTC products

Animal prescription and animal OTC product labeling

Other types of labeling : Medical devices Dietary supplements Cosmetics Medical foods

:

Prescribing information for approved human prescription drug and biological products contains a summary of the essential scientific information needed for the safe and effective use of the product. It includes indications, dosage and administration, contraindications, warnings and precautions, adverse reactions, drug interactions, information about use in specific populations, and other important information for healthcare providers9. Associated patient labeling (e.g., Patient Information, Medication Guide, Instructions for Use)are directed to the patient, family, or caregiver. Associated container and carton labeling communicate information that is critical to the safe use of a medication from the initial prescription, to procurement, to preparation and dispensing of the product, to the time it is given to the patient.

Labeling for approved OTC drugs and OTC drugs under the monograph system is called Drug Facts. Drug Facts includes information about the purpose and use of the drug, warnings, directions for use, and other information.

Homeopathic prescription and homeopathic OTC drugs are not approved by the FDA but are allowed to be marketed. There are minimal labeling requirements for these unapproved products.

Ability to conduct full text searches of the entire labeling or specific sections/subsections of labeling.

Perform complex queries with functions that allow searching for: Document types Marketing categories Presence of, or text within, specific sections of the prescribing information (e.g., BOXED WARNING, INDICATIONS AND USAGE, DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION, WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, ADVERSE REACTIONS, DRUG INTERACTIONS) SPL identifiers (e.g., Product NDC Codes, UNIIs, SETIDs) Market start/end date Pharmacologic Classes

Results include direct links to the SPL document, DailyMed, Drugs@FDA, and Orange Book.

Export labeling results to a spreadsheet format to save and open in Excel.

Permanent links that allow users to save and share queries with colleagues.

Drug Labeling Data within FDALabel is updated regularly.

Structured Product Labeling Resources FDA Online Label Repository DailyMed Fang H., Harris S.C., Liu Z., Thakkar S., Yang J., Ingle T., Xu J., Lesko L., Rosario L., and Tong W. "FDALabel for drug repurposing studies and beyond." Nature Biotechnology. 2020, 38:1378-1379. Abstract Mehta D., Uber R., Ingle T., Li C., Liu Z., Thakkar S., Ning B., Wu L., Yang J., Harris S.C., Zhou G., Xu J., Tong W., Lesko L., and Fang H. "Study of Pharmacogenomic Information in FDA-approved Drug Labeling to Facilitate Application of Precision Medicine." Drug Discovery Today. 2020, 25(5), 813-820. Abstract Wu L., Ingle T., Liu Z., Zhao-Wong A., Harris S.C., Thakkar S., Zhou G., Yang J., Xu J., Mehta D., Ge W., Tong W., ang Fang H. "Study of serious adverse drug reactions using FDA-approved drug labeling and MedDRA." BMC Bioinformatics. 2019, 20(97). Abstract Fang H., Harris S.C., Liu Z., Zhou G., Zhang G., Xu J., Rosario L., Howard P.C., and Tong W. “FDA Drug Labeling: Rich Resources to Facilitate Precision Medicine, Drug Safety, and Regulatory Science.” Drug Discovery Today. 2016, 21(10):1566-1570. Abstract Chen M.J., Vijay V., Shi Q., Liu Z.C., Fang H., and Tong W.D. "FDA-Approved Drug Labeling for the Study of Drug-Induced Liver Injury." Drug Discovery Today. 2011, 16(15-16):697-703. Abstract 21 CFR 201.57

Data Source

The source of FDALabel’s data is DailyMed's Structured Product Labeling (SPL) archive which contains the most recent labeling documents submitted by companies ("in use" labeling). The SPL documents found on FDALabel are also found on DailyMed and FDA Online Label Repository.

Differences Between SPL and FDA-Approved Labeling

The labeling in the SPL documents may not be identical to the most recent FDA-approved labeling available at Drugs@FDA, and the contents of the SPL documents (including data element entries in the SPL files) have not been verified by the FDA. For example:

The dosage form(s) listed in the output page are derived from the Data Standards Manual (DSM) terminology and may not be consistent with United States Pharmacopeia (USP) terminology or dosage forms terminology used in FDA-approved labeling.

The marketing date(s) listed may not always accurately represent the date that the product was first marketed.

Compared with the most recent FDA-approved labeling, the SPL document may contain minor changes (e.g., editorial changes such as adding a distributor’s name) or moderate changes that are undergoing FDA review (e.g., added or strengthening a warning or adverse reaction).

For information regarding types of changes to labeling that may result in differences between the SPL labeling from the most recent FDA-approved labeling, see 21 CFR 314.70, 21 CFR 601.12, and the Guidance for Industry: Changes to an Approved NDA or ANDA.

Because the SPL documents on FDALabel may not be identical to the most recent FDA-approved labeling, visit the following sites for the most current FDA-approved labeling:

Drugs@FDA for human prescription drug and biological products and for OTC drugs approved under an NDA or ANDA;

Biologics Products & Establishments for human blood and blood products; plasma derivatives; vaccine, allergenic, and cellular and gene therapy products; and products regulated by CBER under an NDA or ANDA (e.g., Plasma Volume Expanders).

Limitations of Product Title Search of PLR Format Labeling

Because of how SPL documents are structured, an FDALabel product title search of PLR format labeling (performed via the "Product Title" option in the Labeling Section(s) search box) may include some labeling for which the queried text is not in the product title. For example, the product title search may result in some labeling that have the queried text appearing in the Highlights Limitation Statement, the Initial U.S. Approval, or the biosimilarity statement for biosimilar products.

Nonprescription Drugs

Many nonprescription drugs (e.g., OTC drugs) are not reviewed and approved by the FDA (e.g., drugs marketed under a final monograph or a tentative final monograph); however, these OTC drugs may be marketed if they comply with applicable OTC monographs. The labeling for drugs marked "OTC monograph final" or "OTC monograph not final" in FDALabel are not checked for conformance to the monograph. A search for the "Human OTC Drugs" labeling in FDALabel retrieves nonprescription drugs that are OTC as well as nonprescription products available behind the pharmacy counter (e.g., nonprescription insulin products).

