Maine Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Announces New Division Director

October 27, 2022
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, ME - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources announced Michelle Webb as Director of the Agricultural Resource Development Division (ARD). As the new ARD Director, Michelle will oversee important and impactful statewide programs benefitting farms, food producers, and the public, including marketing and promotion efforts such as the Real Maine agriculture and agri-tourism branding program, as well as supporting domestic and international trade opportunities. Other ARD programs include federally funded food assistance, farmland protection, viability technical assistance, grants, loans investing in innovation and farms, soil and water conservation support, and agricultural fairs assistance. Michelle heads a dedicated and creative team running these exciting efforts and will consistently engage with state, regional, and federal stakeholders on issues impacting Maine's food economy.

Before joining ARD, Michelle served for 11 years as the Director of Resource Development and Advancement at Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC), providing strategic oversight and fundraising campaign support. She also served as Executive Director of the College's 501(c3) Foundation, ensuring timely and compliant grant applications and reports submissions, marketing, communication, and connecting students, employers, and community members with resources and opportunities. Before KVCC, Michelle was a Resource Development Specialist for Eastern Maine Community College and held various other roles within that system.

Michelle resides in the Belgrade Lakes Region with her four sons, two Labrador retrievers, and an orange tiger cat. She is also a Registered Maine Guide (Recreation) and enjoys photography, hiking, kayaking, and exploring and connecting with Maine's farms, forests, and waters.

