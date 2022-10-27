Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for October 27-November 2, 2022

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, October 31, 2022, through Friday, November 4, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 13.8 and 18.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for lane reductions left in place around the clock as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 4.2 and 4.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92 between Log Miles 18.3 and 23.9: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 374.5 and 376.5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-75 South Ramp to I-640 West: On Thursday, November 3, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 3 and 10: I-640 West is reduced from three lanes to two and shifted into a new traffic pattern between I-40 (MM 10) and Broadway (MM 6) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for additional upcoming lane reductions and traffic shifts to occur at other locations throughout the project limits. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 58 between SR 72 and Meigs County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 339 Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road: State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road is reopened to traffic. Heavy rains in the area caused the failure of a box bridge on July 25, 2022.



SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 56.5: On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert that SR 93 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for traffic stoppages during blasting operations. Motorists should be alert for lane width restrictions, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.