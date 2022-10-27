Submit Release
Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Reported results included a gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) recognized in connection with the settlement of a litigation matter. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $189.4 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $22.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $181.8 million, a net loss of $5.1 million ($0.08 per share) and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $17.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2022 highlights included:

  • Generated cash flows from operations of $29.0 million
  • Consolidated revenues, net income and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA improved $7.6 million, $7.3 million and $5.0 million sequentially, with all segments contributing sequentially improved results
  • Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog increased 7% sequentially to $258 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, augmented by one notable project award exceeding $10 million
  • Received $6.9 million in cash in connection with the settlement of litigation within our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, which resulted in a gain of $6.1 million
  • Well Site Services segment revenues, operating income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Note B) increased 10%, 293% and 10%, respectively from the second quarter
  • Downhole Technologies segment revenues, operating loss and Adjusted Segment EBITDA improved 8%, 77% and 44%, respectively, with incremental Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins of 54%

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"Our third quarter 2022 results continued to show improvement as the industry expands activity to support growing demand following the harsh economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were net income positive for the quarter, with sequentially improved results from each of our business segments. We also generated cash flow from operations totaling $29.0 million in the quarter.

"Our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenues totaled $96.0 million in the third quarter, while operating income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA totaled $13.4 million and $18.3 million, respectively. Backlog totaled $258 million as of September 30, with quarterly bookings of $115 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

"Revenues reported by our Well Site Services segment increased 10% from the second quarter of 2022 – driven by higher land-based drilling, completion and production activity – while revenues in our Downhole Technologies segment increased 8% from the second quarter, largely due to an increase in customer demand for perforating products.

"The outlook for our business continues to be strong, despite macroeconomic challenges due to low global inventories of crude oil and related products. We are very focused on proactively managing supply chain and inflationary impacts to our business in order to support the growing needs of our customer base.

"We remain focused on further deleveraging and improving stockholder returns through prudent capital allocation as well as enhancing our operational execution and furthering our shared services integration."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $96.0 million, operating income of $13.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $96.5 million, operating income of $9.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the segment settled litigation against certain service providers for $6.9 million in cash, which resulted in a recorded gain of $6.1 million. The impact of this benefit was partially offset by $6.9 million in low-margin product sales during the quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 19%, compared to 15% in the second quarter of 2022.

Backlog totaled $258 million as of September 30, 2022, a sequential increase of $17 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2022. Third quarter 2022 bookings totaled $115 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x and a year-to-date ratio of 1.0x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $60.5 million, operating income of $2.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $54.8 million, operating income of $0.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 16% in both the third and second quarter of 2022.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $32.8 million, an operating loss of $0.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $30.5 million, an operating loss of $1.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 12%, compared to 9% in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $10.3 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $0.8 million on pre-tax income of $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized tax expense of $1.8 million on a pre-tax loss of $3.4 million.

Financial Condition

On July 1, 2022, the Company paid $10.0 million in cash and issued approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock (having a market value of $10.3 million) to fully settle the $17.5 million promissory note payable (together with related accrued interest of $2.2 million) and resolve outstanding legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc.

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at September 30, 2022. Cash on-hand increased from $22.2 million at June 30, 2022 to $33.1 million at September 30, 2022. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $113.0 million at September 30, 2022, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $79.9 million.

The Company's total debt represented 19% and 20% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central daylight time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (866) 374-5140 in the United States or by dialing +1 (404) 400-0571 internationally and using the passcode 75627345#. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical tensions, regulatory pressures related to environmental, social and governance considerations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Revenues:                  
Products $ 99,743     $ 99,033     $ 70,409     $ 284,537     $ 209,892  
Services   89,651       82,801       70,119       250,735       201,949  
    189,394       181,834       140,528       535,272       411,841  
                   
Costs and expenses:                  
Product costs   81,576       79,388       60,310       225,765       173,699  
Service costs   69,723       62,768       56,897       194,294       163,450  
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)   151,299       142,156       117,207       420,059       337,149  
Selling, general and administrative expense   23,374       23,757       20,078       70,964       63,395  
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,413       17,239       19,657       51,469       62,086  
Impairments of fixed and lease assets                           3,444  
Other operating income, net(1)   (6,750 )     (228 )     (275 )     (6,852 )     (714 )
    184,336       182,924       156,667       535,640       465,360  
Operating income (loss)   5,058       (1,090 )     (16,139 )     (368 )     (53,519 )
                   
Interest expense, net   (2,637 )     (2,638 )     (2,569 )     (7,947 )     (7,593 )
Other income, net(2)   491       376       2,137       1,892       7,917  
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,912       (3,352 )     (16,571 )     (6,423 )     (53,195 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (769 )     (1,792 )     3,529       (6,002 )     9,072  
Net income (loss) $ 2,143     $ (5,144 )   $ (13,042 )   $ (12,425 )   $ (44,123 )
                   
Net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic $ 0.03     $ (0.08 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.73 )
Diluted   0.03       (0.08 )     (0.22 )     (0.20 )     (0.73 )
                   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic   62,674       60,704       60,377       61,292       60,264  
Diluted   62,676       60,704       60,377       61,292       60,264  


     
(1) Other operating income, net included a gain of $6.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 recognized in connection with the settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.
(2) Other income, net included non-cash gains of $4.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 recognized in connection with purchases of $131.4 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)

    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 33,103     $ 52,852  
Accounts receivable, net     209,278       186,080  
Inventories, net     181,628       168,573  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     18,164       19,222  
Total current assets     442,173       426,727  
         
Property, plant, and equipment, net     305,067       338,583  
Operating lease assets, net     24,072       25,388  
Goodwill, net     78,579       76,412  
Other intangible assets, net     174,182       185,749  
Other noncurrent assets     26,297       32,889  
Total assets   $ 1,050,370     $ 1,085,748  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 20,026     $ 18,262  
Accounts payable     60,684       63,343  
Accrued liabilities     51,691       43,401  
Current operating lease liabilities     6,276       6,481  
Income taxes payable     4,795       2,564  
Deferred revenue     50,732       43,236  
Total current liabilities     194,204       177,287  
         
Long-term debt     134,972       160,488  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     21,584       23,452  
Deferred income taxes     5,923       3,637  
Other noncurrent liabilities     19,547       25,058  
Total liabilities     376,230       389,922  
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock     766       739  
Additional paid-in capital     1,120,607       1,105,135  
Retained earnings     269,142       281,567  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (89,789 )     (66,031 )
Treasury stock     (626,586 )     (625,584 )
Total stockholders' equity     674,140       695,826  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,050,370     $ 1,085,748  


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022
   2021
  (Unaudited)    
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (12,425 )   $ (44,123 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   51,469       62,086  
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.   620        
Impairments of inventories         2,113  
Impairments of fixed and lease assets         3,444  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,167       6,251  
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs   1,416       1,839  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)   1,295       (10,340 )
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes   (157 )     (4,022 )
Gains on disposals of assets   (1,538 )     (3,558 )
Other, net   616       325  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business:      
Accounts receivable   (27,745 )     1,112  
Inventories   (18,680 )     (10,767 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   8,873       13,708  
Deferred revenue   7,496       (872 )
Other operating assets and liabilities, net   2,586       3,376  
Net cash flows provided by operating activities   18,993       20,572  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (13,263 )     (10,977 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment   2,211       6,160  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (8,125 )      
Other, net   (168 )     (511 )
Net cash flows used in investing activities   (19,345 )     (5,328 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Revolving credit facility borrowings   9,830       12,782  
Revolving credit facility repayments   (9,830 )     (31,782 )
Payment of promissory note to seller of GEODynamics, Inc.   (10,000 )      
Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes         135,000  
Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes   (6,272 )     (125,952 )
Other debt and finance lease repayments, net   (541 )     (55 )
Payment of financing costs   (81 )     (7,785 )
Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards   (1,002 )     (1,595 )
Net cash flows used in financing activities   (17,896 )     (19,387 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (1,501 )     (307 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (19,749 )     (4,450 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   52,852       72,011  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,103     $ 67,561  
       
Cash paid (received) for:      
Interest $ 4,605     $ 2,785  
Income taxes, net   (67 )     1,272  


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022(2) 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021(3) 		  September 30,
2022(4) 		  September 30,
2021(5)
Revenues:                  
Offshore/Manufactured Products(1):                  
Project-driven products $ 38,911     $ 41,098     $ 25,294     $ 113,853     $ 78,494  
Short-cycle products   23,710       23,611       18,682       67,945       46,962  
Other products and services   33,416       31,758       25,027       94,818       81,064  
Total Offshore/Manufactured Products   96,037       96,467       69,003       276,616       206,520  
Well Site Services   60,509       54,819       45,998       163,500       127,604  
Downhole Technologies   32,848       30,548       25,527       95,156       77,717  
Total revenues $ 189,394     $ 181,834     $ 140,528     $ 535,272     $ 411,841  
                   
Operating income (loss):                  
Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 13,373     $ 9,441     $ 1,764     $ 33,010     $ 7,645  
Well Site Services   2,359       601       (5,250 )     (435 )     (26,693 )
Downhole Technologies   (342 )     (1,485 )     (5,035 )     (3,332 )     (8,945 )
Corporate   (10,332 )     (9,647 )     (7,618 )     (29,611 )     (25,526 )
Total operating income (loss) $ 5,058     $ (1,090 )   $ (16,139 )   $ (368 )   $ (53,519 )


     
(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.
(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service provides.
(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.4 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.1 million.
(4) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $6.1 million gain on settlement of litigation and $0.8 million of bad debt expense on receivables from Russia-based customers within the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.
(5) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.5 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $3.4 million and severance and restructuring charges of $4.0 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $1.3 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
Offshore/Manufactured Products:                  
Operating income $ 13,373     $ 9,441     $ 1,764     $ 33,010     $ 7,645  
Other income (expense), net   (141 )     45       881       (55 )     749  
Depreciation and amortization expense   5,072       5,249       5,662       15,651       16,688  
Severance and restructuring charges               256             538  
Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 18,304     $ 14,735     $ 8,563     $ 48,606     $ 25,620  
                   
Well Site Services:                  
Operating income (loss) $ 2,359     $ 601     $ (5,250 )   $ (435 )   $ (26,693 )
Other income, net   632       878       1,260       2,496       3,152  
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,732       7,395       9,531       22,059       31,641  
Impairment of fixed and lease assets                           3,444  
Severance and restructuring charges               352             4,009  
Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 9,723     $ 8,874     $ 5,893     $ 24,120     $ 15,553  
                   
Downhole Technologies:                  
Operating loss $ (342 )   $ (1,485 )   $ (5,035 )   $ (3,332 )   $ (8,945 )
Other expense, net         (84 )     (4 )     (86 )     (6 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   4,442       4,423       4,226       13,249       13,136  
Severance and restructuring charges               129             607  
Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 4,100     $ 2,854     $ 1,429     $ 9,831     $ 6,905  
                   
Corporate:                  
Operating loss $ (10,332 )   $ (9,647 )   $ (7,618 )   $ (29,611 )   $ (25,526 )
Other income (expense), net         (463 )           (463 )     4,022  
Depreciation and amortization expense   167       172       238       510       621  
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.         620             620        
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes         (157 )           (157 )     (4,022 )
Severance charges                           1,555  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,165 )   $ (9,475 )   $ (7,380 )   $ (29,101 )   $ (23,350 )


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
                   
Net income (loss) $ 2,143   $ (5,144 )   $ (13,042 )   $ (12,425 )   $ (44,123 )
Interest expense, net   2,637     2,638       2,569       7,947       7,593  
Income tax provision (benefit)   769     1,792       (3,529 )     6,002       (9,072 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,413     17,239       19,657       51,469       62,086  
Impairments of fixed and lease assets                         3,444  
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.       620             620        
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes       (157 )           (157 )     (4,022 )
Severance and restructuring charges             737             6,709  
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 21,962   $ 16,988     $ 8,505     $ 53,456     $ 24,728  

 

     
(A) The term Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes") and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.
(B) The terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.


Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(713) 652-0582
SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc. 


