Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to Florida Is For Veterans, Inc. Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeffrey Cathey, Mark Harden, and Warren “Rocky” McPherson to Florida Is For Veterans, Inc. Board of Directors.

Jeffrey Cathey

Cathey is the former Senior Military Affairs Executive for Bank of America. He served nearly 30 years in the United States Navy where he retired as a Captain. Cathey was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame in 2022. He serves on the board of Our Community Salutes-USA. Cathey earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and a graduate certificate in public administration from the University of South Florida and earned his master’s degree in National Security Policy Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Mark Harden

Harden is the Director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and co-founded the Pensacola Veteran Support Organization Network. He served in the United States Navy for 30 years and retired as a Chief of Naval Operations Directed Master Chief. Harden is a board member of the Community Veterans Engagement Board for Northwest Florida and a graduate and an active member of the Leadership Pensacola Alumni Association.

Warren ‘Rocky’ McPherson

McPherson is the former Vice President of Military and Defense programs for Enterprise Florida. He served nearly 30 years in the United States Marine Corps where he retired as a Colonel. McPherson was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame in 2015. He is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1088 and the Military Officers Association of America, Jacksonville chapter. McPherson earned his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and his master’s degree in political science from Auburn University.

