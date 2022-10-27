Students Think STEAM Expo Connects Students with Opportunities in the STEAM Fields
9th Annual Steam Expo offers a wide range of innovative, interactive activities and educational resourcesDIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) presents the 9th Annual Students Think STEAM Expo on October 28, 2022, from 10 am-2 pm PST at L.A. Trade Tech College (LATTC), 400 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90015. The Students Think STEAM Expo is a free, live experience for students, from 4th to 12th grade, to explore and increase their engagement with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, and Mathematics).
The expo is designed to motivate and excite students through a highly engaged program that will share information about careers and opportunities in STEAM. Students will also engage in hands-on activities to learn about coding, programming, 3D printing, arts, aerospace, and more! Colleges will be sharing presentations about available scholarships and curriculums. Ninety-five percent of our students who have attended this expo have shown an increased interest in STEAM Careers.
This event will help students of all ages gain greater knowledge about STEAM and will include age-appropriate breakout sessions and workshops to highlight Boomin Careers, Advancement in Technology, Anime and Animation, Cyber Security, and US Army.
This expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), which has helped over 500,000 students get into college and helped connect students to over 1 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.
This event is proudly sponsored by US Army, Carollo Engineering, Edison International., So Cal Gas, Toyota, and Honda Foundation.
To register to attend this free event, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Students Think STEAM Expo
Student Think STEAM Expo™ is a program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
