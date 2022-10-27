Senator Lindsey M. Williams Joins Highlands Middle School Students to “Root for Potatoes” and PA Farmers 

Natrona Heights, Pa. − October 27, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams joined students, teachers, and staff at Highlands Middle School today to celebrate PA Preferred Days and National Farm to School Month.

The PA Preferred Days Program encourages schools to choose one day to commit to serving as many Pennsylvania grown and produced products as possible. Highlands Middle School hosted a “Root for Potatoes” lunch featuring loaded smashed potatoes from Sterman Masser Potato Farm in Sacramento, PA and sweet potato pie, as well as samples from Turner Dairy Farms. Students also had the opportunity to learn more about the work that Pennsylvania farmers to do put food on our tables every day.

“The PA Preferred program is a great resource for school districts to support local farmers and to teach kids about where their food comes from,” said Senator Williams. “The kids really get excited to see first-hand what the farm-to-table pathway looks like and to learn more about their food directly from the farmers. The Highlands Middle School students today got to try new flavors and enjoy familiar favorites, plus get some new recipes to take home to share with their families.”

Senator Williams has previously recognized the importance of nutritious, reliable school meals for students by introducing Universal School Meals legislation that would make school breakfast and lunch free to all students in Pennsylvania schools.

