Sen. Fontana Announces Over $25M in RACP Funding for Allegheny County

Allegheny County – October 27, 2022 − Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $25,729,987 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for the 42nd Senatorial District.

“These investments will bring new and improved buildings and spaces to Allegheny County,” said Senator Fontana. “I’m thrilled to see so many projects that represent multiple interests and neighborhoods receive funding and support from the state. These grants are an investment in the future of our area, ensuring that Allegheny County will continue to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Sen. Fontana has secured nearly $50 million in RACP funding this year for 30 projects spread across Allegheny County.

Grants announced today include:

1501 Penn Avenue Redevelopment, Phase 2, $1 million

This project entails the demolition of the existing cold storage building in the Strip District. The foundations will be retained and incorporated into a new mixed-use office building. The building will include central chilled beam HVAC/supplemental cooling, enhanced indoor air-quality strategies, and supporting water conversation efforts. As part of the project, the owner will create or improve public spaces including new sidewalks along 15th St. and Smallman St.; streetscape improvements along 15th St., Smallman St., and Penn Ave.; and a public plaza and colonnade.

Allegheny Shores Site Preparation and Revitalization, $5 million

This will help to complete the site preparation required for Phase 1 of Allegheny Shores in Sharpsburg. Work features a series of targeted site preparation activities to enable construction of new residential and commercial properties, along with public spaces. work includes grading, earthwork, and demolition, remediation and stockpiling, utility installation, stormwater system upgrades, roadway construction, public space installation, and cross-use parking construction.

Bethlehem Haven Women’s Permanent Supportive Housing, $750,000

Renovation of this Uptown building includes reconfiguring the 26 living spaces so that each occupant can have their own independent living space in a single room occupancy unit. The project also includes a renovation to the existing 4 story, wood framed/masonry building where they currently operate a shelter with dormitory and single room occupancy rooms. There will be substantial renovations, including replacing the roof membrane, windows, mechanical systems, and plumbing fixtures, in addition to new interior finishes.

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Center, $729,987

This project will activate the current 3-story building and site in Brighton Heights, which currently only has the basement being occupied, into a better senior center and community space. Construction will update the existing structure, specifically the second floor, to meet contemporary building codes with new HVAC, plumbing, electric, fire safety and data/security systems.

Casa San Jose New Building, $1 million

This project will transform a vacant building on Broadway Ave. in Beechview into offices and community gathering space. RACP funding will be used to “white-box” the building and perform necessary grading, demolition, and other site work. Funds will be used for grading, demolition, stormwater infrastructure upgrades, and other site work.

Cineplex on Sixth Street, $750,000

This Pittsburgh Cultural Trust project will redevelop 119 Sixth Street (the former site of Bally Total Fitness Club) into a cineplex in Downtown Pittsburgh. It will cover metals, millwork, plumbing and HVAC systems, and flooring for the site.

Duquesne University Lab Renovations, $1 million

The funds will be used to cover the construction cost of the planned renovations. The scope of work includes demolition, asbestos abatement, and new construction by all required trades: general, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and fire protection. The general trade work includes furnishing and installing fixed laboratory casework and fume hoods.

The Pitt Building, $1 million

This Emerald City Development project will acquire The Pitt Building on Smithfield Street and develop the structure to create an event space, office suites, daycare, warehouse and performance space, and a restaurant. Renovations include security, detection, alarm systems, elevators, plumbing and HVAC, electrical, and fire protection. The restaurant will also require thermal and moisture protection.

Horace Mann Village, $3 million

This project includes redesign and renovation of the historic former Horace Mann School in Marshall-Shadeland into residential and commercial spaces. This involves sitework with new construction for the townhouses and commercial spaces.

Josh Gibson Academy, $2.25 million

These funds will be used for reconstruction and the development of a new community center in McKees Rocks Borough. The Josh Gibson Foundation will engage community resident and stakeholder input to develop architectural, engineering and program plans, and assemble project financing for construction of new community center.

National Aviary Veterinary Hospital, $500,000

The project includes construction a state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital with viewing areas where visitors can watch staff as they work, building habitat and programming space where learners can engage with animal ambassadors, and includes support space as well, which will house hospital operations during construction and become much-needed office space for staff afterward.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Renovation, $1.25 million

This project will consist of the completion of Phase 1A: a new, main street entryway, theater lobby, accessible restrooms, and a 6-floor elevator and shaft to make the building fully accessible. This also includes critical code improvements and a sprinkler system that will allow PMT a permanent occupancy permit for the theater. The completion of this phase will not only unlock full building accessibility, but it will also increase PMT’s ability to provide welcoming, quality entertainment, community programming, and economic impact in the West End.

Pittsburgh Press Building Redevelopment, $1 million

The plans for this project include the full rehabilitation of the interior and exterior of the Downtown building to transform into a Class A office building. Construction activities include the interior demolition and abatement. This building has sat vacant for several years, and this project will revitalize and restore this location into a vibrant economic contributor.

Privado 14 Project, $2 million

This project will renovate and develop the building at 414 First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Dedicated floors for affordable office space with a focus on businesses run by women and people of color will be created. Overall, the building will house converted space for a business incubator, a welcome lobby, café, and kitchen. Renovations include structural, foundational, plumbing, electrical, and décor.

Riverfront Industrial Development, $1 million

This SunCap Property project in Stowe Township involves environmental remediation, site preparation, transportation/road upgrades and construction of new buildings for multimodal development. The site requires significant environmental remediation, such as the removal of underground tanks on the site. Additional site prep will take place to prepare for building construction along with transportation improvements to the surrounding roads that access the site.

Urban Impact’s North Charles Street Campus Renovation, $1 million

The project entails the renovation of their two buildings in Perry South and the development of a parking lot. Renovations to the school building are external – a new roof, masonry work, the addition of an elevator, repairing concrete sidewalks and stairs, handrails, lighting, and security, as well as the HVAC system. Renovations to the dormitory are internal to accommodate the planned office space, training center, and preschool and daycare. An elevator will also be added as well as improvements to the HVAC.

Verland Community Living Arrangements, $500,000

This project will support a Signature Home for individuals with disabilities on the North Side. The Signature Homes will accommodate residents by providing a living environment built with no steps to climb for ingress, egress, or throughout the living space, and an oversized garage that will accommodate a handicapped accessible van. The homes are fully sprinkled, allowing for safer and longer evacuation times in case of fire.

Welly Drinkware Facility, $2 million

This project will procure a manufacturing facility in Scott Township to accommodate an insulated steel drinkware manufacturing line. Funds will be used for building acquisition and/or renovations and for machinery acquisition and shipping. Interior walls, electrical, plumbing, and office spaces will need to be renovated to ensure the manufacturing line can function properly.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. A full list of grant recipients can be found online.

