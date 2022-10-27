Submit Release
Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Texas Hos­pi­tal for Deny­ing Par­ents’ Access to Teens’ Med­ical Records

Today, Attorney General Paxton sent a letter and accompanying Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System seeking information about its policy preventing parents and guardians from accessing their children’s medical records if the children are between ages 13 and 17.  

Memorial Hermann appears to be relying on a novel—and incorrect—reading of Texas law as the basis for its policy. Attorney General Paxton intends to investigate the nature and application of the health system’s policy, in order to ensure that parental rights are respected and Texas law upheld.  

To read Attorney General Paxton’s letter to Memorial Hermann, click here

To read the accompanying CID, click here

