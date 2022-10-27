Go Global Awards 2022: Invest Lithuania named winner of the Fintech Ecosystem Innovation Award

The International Trade Council (ITC) event “Go Global Awards” culminated with gala evening in Tallinn. Business world’s Oscars conference and gala brought together hundreds of senior executives from the world’s most innovative manufacturers, re-manufacturers and exporters, along with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions. Invest Lithuania topped the list of contenders in the category of the Fintech Ecosystem Innovation Award.

The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

Invest Lithuania has been named winner of the Fintech Ecosystem Innovation Award. Lithuania’s Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Estonia, Raimonda Murmokaitė, was there to receive the award.