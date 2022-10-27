Arrest Made in a Voyeurism Offense: 1100 Block of 3rd Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest.

The suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work at a residence at the listed location. The suspect placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence, without the victims’ knowledge. One of the victims located the camera and contacted MPD.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Eddy Giron, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Voyeurism.

The suspect in this case was operating as a self-employed contractor. Anyone who may have any additional information or believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099.